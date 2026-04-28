Bauchi Accountant General and Bureau de Change Operator Re-arraigned for N1.6 Billion Fraud

The EFCC has re-arraigned the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, and Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprises on amended charges of money laundering and conversion of public funds totaling over N1.6 billion. The case is ongoing at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC ) has brought renewed charges against Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, the Accountant General of Bauchi State , and Aliyu Abubakar, operating as an unlicensed Bureau de Change through Jasfad Resources Enterprises.

The case was heard before Justice O. A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on April 28, 2026. The amended five-count charge alleges the conversion of public funds belonging to the Bauchi State Government and money laundering activities totaling N1,635,270,350.90. This follows an initial arraignment on April 7, 2025, where Jaja was the first defendant and Abubakar the second.

However, the latest filing, dated January 5, 2026, reverses their order, with Abubakar and Jasfad Resources Enterprises now listed as the first defendant, and Jaja as the second. The prosecution, led by Abba Muhammed, SAN, requested the court to accept pleas on the amended charges. A key charge details how Abubakar, through Jasfad Resources Enterprises, and Jaja, along with others currently at large, allegedly laundered N1,290,154,337.20 of Bauchi State funds.

This involved transferring money from the Bauchi State Sub-Treasury Account at United Bank for Africa (account number 1018819396) to Jasfad Resources Enterprise’s account (account number 1023444660) between October 29, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Another charge alleges a further laundering of N426,116,013.70 between January 3, 2025, and March 14, 2025, using the same accounts and method. Both charges cite violations of Sections 18(2)(b) and 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Both defendants entered a plea of not guilty. The defense counsel, Gordy Uche, SAN, and Chris Uche, SAN, requested the continuation of previously granted bail, which the prosecution did not oppose.

Furthermore, the defense team challenged the validity of the charges, specifically counts two through five, arguing they represent a duplication of accusations and could lead to double jeopardy. This motion was supported by Chris Uche, SAN, but met with resistance from the prosecution. The court decided to defer a ruling on this matter until the conclusion of the trial, referencing Section 395 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The prosecution then presented its first witness, Abimbola Williams, a compliance officer with 20 years of experience at United Bank for Africa (UBA). Williams testified that the bank received a request from the EFCC in February 2025 for details regarding Jaspa Resources, the Bauchi State Sub-treasury, and related accounts. She confirmed that the requested bank statements and documents were provided to the EFCC and certified by her. These documents were admitted as evidence by the court.

While the defense raised objections, they indicated they would elaborate on them in their written submissions. The case continues, with the court awaiting further evidence and arguments from both sides





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