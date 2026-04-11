Basketmouth's Ex-Wife, Elsie Okpocha, Threatens Legal Action Over False Marriage Claims

Elsie Okpocha, former wife of comedian Basketmouth, is taking legal action against those spreading false news about her failed marriage and paternity claims. She denies the allegations and emphasizes the psychological impact on her child.

Elsie Okpocha , the former wife of comedian Bright Okpocha, widely known as Basketmouth , has issued a stern warning against the dissemination of false information concerning the dissolution of her marriage. The announcement comes in response to recent reports and social media discussions alleging paternity fraud as the cause of their separation, a claim that Elsie vehemently denies. The couple, who were married in November 2010, announced their separation in December 2022.

Basketmouth had previously shared the news on Instagram, stating that the decision was a mutual one reached after careful consideration and deliberation. However, the emergence of unsubstantiated claims regarding the paternity of their first child has ignited a wave of controversy and speculation, prompting Elsie to take legal action to protect her reputation and safeguard her child's well-being. This situation highlights the complexities of celebrity breakups and the potential for misinformation to cause significant emotional distress.\In a letter released by her legal representatives, Primeview Legal, Elsie addressed the allegations directly, firmly refuting the paternity fraud claims. The letter emphasized the detrimental impact of such publications, particularly the psychological harm they could inflict on her son. Elsie expressed deep concern that these false narratives could lead to bullying and harassment, causing significant trauma to her child both online and offline. She made it clear that she would not tolerate the spread of such damaging stories and vowed to pursue legal action against any individual or publication found guilty of defamation or invasion of privacy. The legal letter, shared on her Instagram page, served as a clear and public declaration of her intention to protect her family and address the ongoing misinformation. This proactive stance underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the need to verify information before sharing it, especially when it involves sensitive personal matters.\Furthermore, Elsie’s legal team emphasized the far-reaching consequences of spreading false information, not only for her but also for the innocent individuals mentioned in the fabricated stories. The legal warning served as a reminder that the dissemination of false information can have serious repercussions, including legal ramifications and reputational damage. The statement also implicitly acknowledged the power of social media and the rapid spread of information, whether accurate or not. It underscored the importance of media literacy and the need for consumers to critically evaluate the information they encounter online. The situation serves as a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of speculation, particularly in the context of celebrity breakups. Elsie Okpocha's actions demonstrate a commitment to defending her family's reputation and ensuring the truth prevails. She has chosen to address the issue head-on, sending a clear message that she will not allow the spread of malicious rumors that could negatively impact her child’s emotional state or public perception of her character. The threat of legal action against anyone found guilty of defamation acts as a preventive measure in deterring other malicious rumors in the future





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Elsie Okpocha Basketmouth Divorce Paternity Fraud Defamation Legal Action

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