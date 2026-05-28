Bashir El-Rufai's Endorsement of Ashiru Stirs Kaduna Political Waters

Bashir El-Rufai publicly supports Isah Ashiru-Kudan after ADC primaries, signaling realignment in Kaduna opposition politics ahead of 2027.

The recent African Democratic Congress governorship primaries in Kaduna State have taken a new twist following the open endorsement of winner Isah Ashiru-Kudan by Bashir El-Rufai , son of former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

This development has sparked discussions about political alignments and the future of opposition in the state. Bashir El-Rufai shared photographs of himself, his brother Bello El-Rufai, and Mr Ashiru in what appeared to be a victory celebration shortly after the former lawmaker emerged winner of the party's governorship primary.

He later posted an Ashiru campaign poster on Facebook, a move many political observers interpreted as an endorsement despite protests from Ja'afaru Sani, one of his father's closest political allies, who rejected the outcome of the primary. Mr Ashiru, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency, secured 86,113 votes to clinch the ADC ticket in a statewide direct primary.

Mr Sani, a former commissioner under Nasir El-Rufai, came second with 29,580 votes and swiftly rejected the result as manipulated and concocted. The controversy surrounding the primary has deepened intrigues within Kaduna's opposition landscape, especially after Bashir El-Rufai's public show of solidarity with Mr Ashiru. Many political observers had expected the younger El-Rufai to side with Mr Sani because of his long-standing relationship with his father.

Bashir's public embrace of Mr Ashiru is being interpreted in many quarters as a signal that sections of the El-Rufai camp are rallying behind the former PDP governorship candidate as the strongest opposition figure capable of challenging the ruling APC in 2027. For many opposition supporters, Mr Ashiru represents one of the few politicians in Kaduna with deep grassroots appeal cutting across the three senatorial zones.

The former PDP governorship candidate contested against Nasir El-Rufai in 2019 and against Governor Uba Sani in 2023, polling more than 719,000 votes in the latter election. Some residents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the outcome of the ADC primary may have unsettled the ruling party because of Mr Ashiru's popularity and political consistency. Abubakar Sagir, a trader in Kaduna, noted that Ashiru is not a newcomer in Kaduna politics; he has structures everywhere, and people know him.

Fatima Umar said Bashir El-Rufai's public support carried symbolic political weight, indicating deeper political calculations when the son of a former governor celebrates with Ashiru while his father's ally is protesting. Baffa Dalhat described the development as an early indication that the 2027 governorship battle in Kaduna will be fierce, with Ashiru becoming the face of the opposition that the APC cannot ignore.

With the ADC primary generating controversy, political analysts say the coming months may determine whether the opposition party can unite behind Mr Ashiru or descend into prolonged internal disputes. The situation has already revealed fractures within the El-Rufai political network, as the former governor's son openly backs a candidate opposed by his father's ally. This realignment could reshape Kaduna's political landscape ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election, where a united opposition might pose a serious challenge to the incumbent APC.

As the ADC works to consolidate its gains and resolve the primary dispute, all eyes will be on how the party manages internal dissent and whether Mr Ashiru can leverage his broad support to build a winning coalition





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Bashir El-Rufai Isah Ashiru-Kudan ADC Primaries Kaduna Politics Opposition

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