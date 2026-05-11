Bashir Ahmad Warns Former President Goodluck Jonathan Against Political Comeback to Protect Legacy

Former presidential media aide Bashir Ahmad has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to avoid returning to the political arena, arguing that such a move would tarnish his respected legacy of peaceful transition.

Bashir Ahmad , who previously served as a media aide to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has issued a stern caution to former President Goodluck Jonathan , advising him to resist the lures of returning to the active political landscape of Nigeria .

In a detailed communication shared via the social media platform X, Ahmad emphasized that Jonathan has already fulfilled his significant role in the nations journey toward a consolidated democracy. He argued that the act of leaving office peacefully in 2015 remains one of the most respected moments in the history of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, earning Jonathan immense respect not only within the borders of the country but also across the international community.

According to Ahmad, any attempt to re-enter the political fray at this stage would be a strategic error that could potentially dismantle the carefully built legacy of a leader known for his commitment to democratic transitions. The former media aide further elaborated that the current political climate is fraught with instability and a lack of clear vision.

He suggested that pulling a figure as prestigious as Goodluck Jonathan into a political project that lacks a coherent direction or genuine public trust would be detrimental. Ahmad believes that the prestige associated with being a former president who prioritizes the stability of the state over personal power is a rare asset in modern politics. By remaining aloof from the current power struggles, Jonathan maintains a position of moral authority and serves as a symbol of democratic maturity.

Ahmad warned that the noise of contemporary political campaigns often drowns out substance, and venturing back into this environment would likely expose Jonathan to unnecessary controversies and attacks that would tarnish his historical standing. Furthermore, Ahmad took a critical look at the groups and individuals who are currently lobbying for Jonathan's return. He characterized these efforts as signs of political desperation rather than a sincere desire for the betterment of the nation.

In his view, those pushing for this comeback have finally realized that their own political movements are devoid of the necessary momentum and nationwide support required to achieve victory in future elections. He suggested that after forming various alliances and creating significant noise in the media, these factions are now seeing the reality of their lack of influence.

Consequently, they are attempting to drag Jonathan into a struggle that is destined for failure, hoping that his name alone can provide a veneer of legitimacy to an agenda that the public does not support. This situation highlights the complex nature of political loyalty and the strategic use of elder statesmen in Nigerian politics. The call for a former leader to return is often a tactical move to consolidate fragmented support bases.

However, as Ahmad pointed out, such moves often ignore the long-term cost to the individuals involved. The transition from being a governing president to a respected elder statesman requires a certain level of discipline and distance from the day-to-day frictions of party politics. For Jonathan, the decision to step away from power voluntarily set a precedent that continues to inspire other African nations.

To reverse this by returning to a contested political space would be to trade a permanent legacy for a temporary and uncertain political venture. Ultimately, the discourse surrounding Goodluck Jonathan's potential return reflects the broader anxieties and ambitions of Nigeria's political class. As the country continues to navigate its democratic challenges, the roles of past leaders become pivotal.

While some see a return to politics as a way to provide experienced leadership, others, like Bashir Ahmad, see it as a risk that far outweighs any potential reward. The warning serves as a reminder that in the game of politics, the exit is often just as important as the entrance.

By staying out of the current struggle, Jonathan preserves his image as a peacemaker and a democratic icon, ensuring that his contribution to the Nigerian state remains untainted by the desperation of current political actors who are searching for a lifeline





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan Bashir Ahmad Political Legacy Nigerian Democracy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Kano Governor Advises DNC on Political Climate, Calls for Registration to VoteRabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, addressed members and officials of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during their convention, criticizing the current leadership and its impact on the country's quality of life. He also called for a campaign to get Nigerians to register to vote.

Read more »

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Remains PDP Member, Says Faction Led by Kabiru Tanimu TurakiA faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan remains a member of the party. The group disclosed that Jonathan recently participated in the party's digital membership registration exercise and personally completed his registration in his ward.

Read more »

Borno State's Rehabilitation Programme for Former Boko Haram Insurgents and Their FamiliesThe initiative, which aims to rehabilitate and reintegrate former Boko Haram insurgents and their families, has resulted in significant advancements, with over 8,000 individuals successfully integrated into society. The state government's response to the humanitarian responsibility created by the surrender of insurgents and their families led to the establishment of structured rehabilitation programmes, particularly for women and children who faced numerous challenges upon arrival, including trauma, gender-based violence experiences, and limited exposure to formal society. To support rehabilitation, the state deployed social workers, set up temporary learning centers, healthcare facilities, and skills acquisition programmes.

Read more »

Former Nigerian President: "Shouldn't Have Fought Ourselves" in Civil WarOlusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has expressed regret over Nigerian troops fighting Biafran soldiers during the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970). He described civil conflicts as painful and emotionally difficult for many involved. Obasanjo emphasized that the objective of a civil war should be peace, unity, and dialogue, rather than destruction, and that Nigerian soldiers and Biafran troops were all citizens of the same country.

Read more »