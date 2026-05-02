Bashir Ahmad Criticizes Peter Obi Over Potential Party Defection

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has publicly criticized Peter Obi, alleging that a potential move from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) is motivated by a desire to avoid internal party competition. The speculation follows a Supreme Court ruling resolving a leadership crisis within the ADC, and Obi has yet to publicly respond.

The Nigerian political landscape is once again abuzz with speculation surrounding Peter Obi , a prominent figure in recent presidential elections. Reports are circulating, and gaining traction, that Obi is contemplating a shift in political allegiance, potentially leaving the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) for the National Democratic Coalition ( NDC ).

This possibility has been significantly amplified by the recent resolution of the protracted leadership dispute within the ADC, a decision handed down by the Supreme Court. While neither Obi himself nor anyone officially representing his political interests has confirmed these reports, a growing number of political analysts suggest he is actively evaluating the prospect of joining the NDC. The timing of this potential move, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the ADC leadership, is seen by many as strategically significant.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to a previous president, has been particularly vocal in his criticism of this potential defection. Ahmad took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday to express his concerns, framing a potential move as an attempt to circumvent genuine internal party competition. He directly questioned Obi’s motivations, suggesting that the desire to avoid facing other candidates within the ADC is driving this reconsideration.

Ahmad drew parallels to Obi’s actions in 2022, leading up to the 2023 presidential election, implying a pattern of seeking political advantage through party switching rather than through robust internal democratic processes. He argued that a willingness to engage in and succeed within party primaries is a crucial demonstration of a leader’s strength and legitimacy.

Ahmad’s statement underscores a broader debate within Nigerian politics regarding the importance of internal party democracy and the credibility of leaders who appear hesitant to subject themselves to the scrutiny of a competitive primary election. He posits that a leader’s ability to build a broad national consensus, essential for governing a nation as diverse as Nigeria, is directly linked to their demonstrated ability to win support within their own political party.

Ahmad further elaborated on the significance of party primaries as a cornerstone of democratic practice. He contends that if a politician demonstrates a reluctance to compete fairly with fellow aspirants within their own party, it casts doubt on their capacity to effectively unify and lead a nation characterized by diverse interests and strong political opposition.

He believes that the ability to navigate internal party dynamics and emerge as a candidate through a fair and competitive process is a vital indicator of a leader’s overall leadership potential. The core of Ahmad’s argument rests on the idea that avoiding internal competition suggests a lack of confidence in one’s own political strength and a potential inability to forge the necessary alliances and compromises required to govern a complex nation.

The implications of this potential move extend beyond the immediate political calculations of Obi and the ADC/NDC. It raises fundamental questions about the health of Nigeria’s democratic processes and the qualities that voters should prioritize in their leaders. As of now, Peter Obi has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the swirling speculation. This silence has only served to fuel further debate and analysis within the Nigerian political sphere.

The coming days and weeks will likely be crucial in determining whether Obi will indeed make another significant political shift, and what the ramifications of such a decision might be





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Bashir Ahmad ADC NDC Nigerian Politics Party Defection Supreme Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu’s Aide Criticizes Peter Obi Supporters, Accuses Them of NegativityDaniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu, has criticized supporters of Peter Obi, labeling their outlook as consistently negative and attributing their disillusionment to a pessimistic worldview. He emphasized the importance of context in political discussions and contrasted 'progressive' thinking with what he perceives as the 'Obidients'' inherent negativity.

Read more »

Peter Obi and His Trojans See Everything as Half Empty; They Are Disillusioned — Daniel BwalaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Tinubu: Borrowing not cancer, leprosy – Presidency fires back at Peter ObiThe presidency has criticized a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Peter Obi, for his over his comment about the President Bola Tinubu's government taking foreign loans. Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, informed Obi that taking loans is not leprosy or a cancer like he claimed.

Read more »

Edo Governor Dismisses Peter Obi's Political Influence, Backs TinubuEdo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has downplayed the political strength of Peter Obi, questioning his ability to deliver his home state in the 2027 elections. He also strongly defended President Bola Tinubu's administration, citing recent defections to the APC as evidence of its success and highlighting bold economic decisions.

Read more »

NDC in Talks with Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for Potential AllianceThe National Democratic Congress is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso regarding a possible move to the party, potentially reshaping the Nigerian political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. The NDC is even considering offering its presidential ticket to either or both of them.

Read more »

Peter Obi not a candidate; going nowhere in 2027 — ex-Obidient KitiyaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »