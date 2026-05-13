Barr. Deji Adeyanju Calls for Investigation of Alleged Public Funds Usage for President Tinubu's Re-election Bid

The lawyer criticized the lack of transparency and public consent regarding the reported deductions.

Barr. Deji Adeyanju , a human rights lawyer and politician, has requested an investigation into suspicions that state funds are being used for President Bola Tinubu 's reelection bid.

He believed that any withdrawal of statutory allocations from the federation account for political campaigns can violate the constitution and lead to severe criminal concerns. According to Adeyanju, allocations distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) are public funds belonging to states as federating units, and they cannot be used for partisan political interests





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Barr. Deji Adeyanju President Bola Tinubu Re-Election Bid Use Of Public Funds Federal Account Allocation Committee Electoral Act 2022 Donation Limits Campaign Financing Breach Of Trust Misappropriation Of Funds Abuse Of Office Economic Sabotage Investigation Recovered Funds Anti-Corruption Agencies Report Investigation Federal Constitution

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