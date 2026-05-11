Barcelona's manager, Hansi Flick has dismissed claims that Real Madrid performs better without Kylian Mbappe, asserting that the French forward is the finest striker globally. Mbappe, aged 27, is in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury, while Los Blancos secured a 2-0 victory against Espanyol during his absence. He resumed first-team training last week but was not fit enough to play against Flick's squad in a La Liga match at Camp Nou. Flick was questioned about whether Los Merengues exhibit greater cohesion in the absence of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He responded via Goal, 'Real Madrid plays better without Mbappe? He is one of the best players in the world, please. He is incredibly gifted on the pitch. 'He is dangerous in every situation. In front of goal, he is the best in the world. He is dangerous both inside and outside the penalty area.' Mbappe has been exceptional this season, despite 45 million fans reportedly signing a petition to see him leave the club. He has netted 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Alvaro Arbeloa's team, contributing six assists as well. In total, Mbappe has made a remarkable contribution of 85 goals and 11 assists in just 100 appearances for the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu side thus far.

Barcelona 's manager, Hansi Flick has dismissed claims that Real Madrid performs better without Kylian Mbappe , asserting that the French forward is the finest striker globally.

Mbappe, aged 27, is in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury, while Los Blancos secured a 2-0 victory against Espanyol during his absence. He resumed first-team training last week but was not fit enough to play against Flick's squad in a La Liga match at Camp Nou. Flick was questioned about whether Los Merengues exhibit greater cohesion in the absence of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He responded via Goal, 'Real Madrid plays better without Mbappe?

He is one of the best players in the world, please. He is incredibly gifted on the pitch.

'He is dangerous in every situation. In front of goal, he is the best in the world. He is dangerous both inside and outside the penalty area.

' Mbappe has been exceptional this season, despite 45 million fans reportedly signing a petition to see him leave the club. He has netted 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Alvaro Arbeloa's team, contributing six assists as well. In total, Mbappe has made a remarkable contribution of 85 goals and 11 assists in just 100 appearances for the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu side thus far





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Barcelona Hansi Flick Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Performs Better Without Mbappe Real Madrid Plays Better Without Mbappe Kylian Mbappe Is The Finest Striker Globally Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Best Players In Th Kylian Mbappe Is Incredibly Gifted On The Pitc Kylian Mbappe Is Dangerous In Every Situation Kylian Mbappe Is Dangerous Both Inside And Out Kylian Mbappe Has Been Exceptional This Season Kylian Mbappe Has Netted 41 Goals In 41 Appear Kylian Mbappe Has Contributed Six Assists As W Kylian Mbappe Has Made A Remarkable Contributi

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