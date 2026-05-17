Barcelona Intensifies Discussions for Marc Cucurella, Chelsea's Left-Back, as Xabi Alonso Takes Over as Manager

Barcelona is expected to negotiate a deal for Marc Cucurella, a Spain international and left-back for Chelsea, as Xabi Alonso takes over as the manager of the Blues. Cucurella has emerged as one of Chelsea's key players during a challenging season and is nearing the conclusion of his fourth season at the club.

Spain international, Marc Cucurella may depart from Chelsea prior to Xabi Alonso ’s appointment as the manager of the Blues. Barcelona intends to intensify discussions regarding the acquisition of the left-back.

Cucurella is nearing the conclusion of his fourth season at Chelsea, having transferred from Brighton in 2022 for a fee of £60 million. The 27-year-old, who developed through Espanyol’s academy before his move to Barcelona, has emerged as one of Chelsea’s key players during a challenging season in which the team risks missing out on European competition entirely.

Chelsea has now finalized an agreement to hire Xabi Alonso as their new manager, with the 44-year-old set to assume his role in July. Nevertheless, Metro reports that Alonso might be without one of Chelsea’s experienced players in the locker room next season, as Barcelona is expected to negotiate a deal for Cucurella in the coming week.

During an appearance on the Solo para Cules podcast, El Chiringuito’s Jota Jordi suggested that Cucurella is likely to return to La Liga this summer, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid identified as the defender’s two potential destinations





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Marc Cucurella Barcelona Chelsea Xabi Alonso Left-Back Acquisition Negotiation Deal Return La Liga Potential Destinations

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