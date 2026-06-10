Barau urges Nigerian universities to commercialize research for funding and national development

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin calls on tertiary institutions to prioritize research commercialization, citing global models, while commending North West University's growth and announcing support.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin , has urged Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions to prioritize research and its commercialization to strengthen funding and drive national development.

He made this call on Wednesday during a meeting with the management of North West University, Kano, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Amina Bayero, at the National Assembly in Abuja. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Senate Deputy President emphasized that higher institutions should adopt global best practices by turning research outputs into marketable innovations.

He advised universities to diversify revenue streams through the commercialization of research findings, citing top global institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Cornell that leverage research, collaborate with industries, and generate revenue through innovation. He stressed that maintaining and developing a university requires collective effort, noting that even federally funded institutions depend on external support. He highlighted human capital as the key driver of development globally, surpassing natural resources like petroleum or solid minerals.

Senator Barau commended the rapid growth of North West University since its establishment in 2012 and announced the donation of a coaster bus to the institution. Professor Bayero, who assumed office as Vice-Chancellor in December 2025, said the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between the university and the office of the Deputy President of the Senate. She praised Barau's interventions in the education sector, including scholarships, grants, and infrastructure support for tertiary institutions.

She disclosed that the university, which began with a single faculty, now has 10 faculties and about 30,000 students





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Research Commercialization Nigerian Universities Barau Jibrin North West University Funding Diversification Human Capital Development

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