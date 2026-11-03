Barau FC GM Dominic Iorfa Names All-Time Best Nigerian XI

Barau FC General Manager Dominic Iorfa reveals his all-time best XI of Nigerian footballers, featuring legends like Rashidi Yekini and Stephen Keshi.

Barau FC General Manager Dominic Iorfa has officially unveiled his personal selection of the all-time best XI Nigerian footballers he had the privilege to play alongside during his professional career. The former Super Eagles international's choice brings together some of the nation's most celebrated football personalities from different eras, reflecting a period that produced outstanding talents across every position on the pitch.

Iorfa Selects Legendary Defensive Lineup

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai receives the nod between the posts, having represented the country at two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998. He is supported by a defensive line featuring the late Yisa Shofoluwe, Bright Omokaro, and Stephen Keshi. Shofoluwe was a dependable defender fondly remembered as the Dean of Defence, while Keshi captained Nigeria to the 1994 AFCON title and later coached the team to another continental triumph in 2013. Omokaro was another prominent defender who featured for Nigeria during the country's successful period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

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Midfield Features Historic AFCON Winners

The midfield selection includes Adeshina, Okosieme, Okpala, Ikwuagwu, and Sadi, representing the depth of talent Iorfa encountered during his playing days. Adeshina was a member of Nigeria's 1980 AFCON-winning squad and one of the country's respected midfielders. Okosieme also represented Nigeria at the 1988 AFCON, while Okpala was part of the Green Eagles generation that won the continental title in 1980. Ikwuagwu and Sadi complete this central group, highlighting the rich history of Nigerian midfield play.

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Attack Led By Top Scorer Rashidi Yekini

Leading the attack is the late Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria's all-time leading goalscorer, alongside Humphrey Edobor. Yekini remains one of the most celebrated strikers in Nigerian football history, having scored the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against Bulgaria in 1994. He also won the African Footballer of the Year award in 1993. Edobor completes the attacking selection, rounding off an XI that reflects Iorfa's personal experiences and appreciation of Nigerian football's rich history.