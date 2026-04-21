Banking Stocks Propel Nigerian Exchange to N609 Billion Gain

The Nigerian Exchange closed on a positive note as banking equities fueled a 0.44 percent rise in market capitalization, adding N609 billion to investor wealth despite a decline in overall trading volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced a robust trading session on Monday, characterized by a notable upward trajectory driven primarily by the banking sector. Market sentiment remained bullish as investors injected capital into financial equities, leading to a substantial increase in overall market valuation. By the end of the trading day, the total market capitalization had ascended by 0.44 percent, moving from N139.84 trillion to N140.44 trillion.

This surge translated into a net gain of N609 billion for market participants, reinforcing confidence in the bourse despite prevailing economic fluctuations. The All-Share Index, a key barometer for the exchange, mirrored this positive performance, climbing by 946.27 points to settle at 218,113.84 points, compared to its previous standing of 217,167.57. This steady climb has contributed to an impressive year-to-date return, which now stands at 40.16 percent, highlighting the resilience of the Nigerian equities market in the face of ongoing macroeconomic shifts. The market breadth proved to be relatively balanced yet favorable, with 36 entities recording gains while 35 companies faced downward adjustments in their share prices. Individual stock performances varied significantly across the board, providing a clear picture of shifting investor priorities. On the gainers side, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and Union Dicon Salt stood out, both achieving a maximum limit increase of 10 percent to reach N242 and N18.15 per share, respectively. The banking sector maintained its dominance in terms of volume and value, with Fidelity Bank surging by 9.98 percent to reach N22.05, while Access Corporation followed closely with a 9.87 percent gain to close at N32.85 per share. Trans-Nationwide Express also joined the list of high performers with a 9.92 percent increase to N6.65. Conversely, the losers list was marked by significant pullbacks, particularly for Stanbic IBTC and Livingtrust Mortgage Bank, both of which saw their values diminish by 10 percent to close at N169.70 and N3.69 per share. Furthermore, Transcorp Power saw a decline of 9.97 percent, while Guinea Insurance and Abbey Mortgage Bank also faced downward pressure, illustrating the volatility inherent in specific market segments as traders adjusted their portfolios. Regarding overall liquidity and trading activity, the exchange witnessed a moderate decrease in total transaction volume compared to the prior session. Investors traded 983.9 million shares valued at N50.8 billion across 76,410 individual deals. While this reflects a 21.79 percent decline in the total number of shares traded when compared to the 1.3 billion shares exchanged in the previous session, the value remains substantial, underscoring continued institutional and retail interest. Access Corporation emerged as the most active stock by volume, accounting for approximately 9.31 percent of the total volume with 91.65 million shares changing hands. In terms of monetary value, Zenith Bank took the lead, contributing N7 billion to the total daily turnover, which represents roughly 13.80 percent of the total value traded. These figures indicate that while total turnover saw a slight dip, the concentration of high-value trades in Tier-1 banking stocks remains the engine room of the Nigerian financial market. Moving forward, analysts expect the market to remain sensitive to quarterly earnings reports and broader monetary policy shifts as stakeholders seek to capitalize on the sustained growth in the banking index





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