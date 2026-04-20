Bank Official Reveals Multi-Billion Naira Inflows in Malami Money Laundering Trial

A Zenith Bank compliance officer has testified in the N8.7 billion money laundering trial of former AGF Abubakar Malami, providing evidence of massive fund transfers linked to companies associated with the defendant and his family.

The ongoing trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami , has reached a critical juncture following the testimony of a Zenith Bank compliance officer, Mashelia Bata, who provided extensive details regarding financial irregularities. Mr. Malami, appearing alongside his wife, Asabe Bashir, and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, faces serious money laundering charges amounting to N8.7 billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused the trio of conspiring to conceal and disguise illicit proceeds used to acquire high-value real estate assets across Abuja, Kano, and Kebbi states. During the recent proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Judge Joyce Abdulmalik, the prosecution presented a series of financial documents that serve as evidence of the alleged criminal enterprise. Mr. Bata, serving as the fourth prosecution witness, testified that his role at the Maitama branch of Zenith Bank involved managing correspondence with law enforcement agencies. He detailed how the bank meticulously responded to official requests from the EFCC by providing both digital and physical copies of bank records. The court admitted nine key documents, marked as exhibits D1 through D9, which included comprehensive account opening packages and detailed bank statements for various corporate entities. These firms, which include Rayhaan Hotels Limited, Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited, Nashab Limited, Golden Age Global Ventures, and Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, are central to the prosecution theory that these businesses were used as conduits to funnel and layer the alleged proceeds of unlawful activities over several years. Throughout the testimony, legal representatives for the prosecution, Jibrin Okutepa and Ekele Iheanacho, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, methodically led the witness through complex financial flows. The testimony revealed significant credit and debit entries spanning from 2012 to 2023. Specifically, the witness highlighted transfers worth hundreds of millions of naira, including notable inflows from entities like New Horizons Limited and multiple large-scale transactions linked to Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited. These figures included individual transactions reaching as high as N622.5 million and N500 million, suggesting a sophisticated network of capital movement that investigators argue was designed to obfuscate the origin of the funds. As the session concluded, the defense team, led by Joseph Daudu, requested additional time to thoroughly review these voluminous exhibits to prepare for a rigorous cross-examination, signaling that the legal battle over these financial transactions is far from over





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