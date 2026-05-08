Banire Advocates for Stronger Institutional Support for Security Trust Funds in Nigeria

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Muiz Banire, calls for enhanced institutional support and sustainable funding for security trust funds across Nigeria, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and private sector participation. He reflects on the success of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund model and its potential to address rising insecurity in other states.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Muiz Banire , has emphasized the need for stronger institutional support and sustainable funding for security trust funds across Nigeria.

Speaking in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability, and broad-based participation in effective security financing. He reflected on the evolution of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund model, established in 2007 under former Governor Babatunde Fashola, which introduced a public-private partnership framework to support law enforcement agencies.

The fund was created following recommendations by a security committee chaired by former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, and aimed to mobilize resources from government, corporate organizations, and private individuals to enhance the operational capacity of security agencies in Lagos. Banire revealed that he played a key role in discussions with Fashola that led to the development of the legislative framework for the fund, which was later transmitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The model succeeded largely due to its focus on transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity, unlike earlier federal interventions that suffered from weak governance structures and declining public confidence. The fund has provided patrol vehicles, communication equipment, protective gear, and other logistics, significantly improving response capacity across the state. Security trust funds have gained traction in Nigeria as states seek alternative ways to support security agencies amid rising insecurity and limited federal resources.

Lagos pioneered the model, which has since been replicated in several states. Banire stressed that governments alone cannot sustainably finance security operations, emphasizing the necessity of private sector participation globally. He cited international collaborative funding models, including donor-supported security initiatives and multi-agency financing mechanisms, as evidence of a growing global shift toward shared security responsibility. The Lagos model has continued to attract private sector contributions due to its annual independent audits, compliance with procurement procedures, and regular public financial reporting.

The credibility of the system has helped sustain public trust and improve support for security interventions in the state. Banire, who previously served in several cabinet positions in Lagos and later chaired the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), noted that attempts by other states to replicate the Lagos model have produced mixed results due to weak governance structures, limited transparency, and poor stakeholder engagement.

He argued that the effectiveness of security trust funds depends not only on their creation but also on the credibility of the institutions managing them. Banire called for stronger legal frameworks to shield such funds from political interference and ensure continuity beyond electoral cycles. He also advocated for deeper private sector involvement, investment in security technology, performance-based funding models, and improved public disclosure systems.

Additionally, he suggested expanding funding sources to include structured contributions from residents, similar to neighborhood improvement levies, noting that informal community security contributions already exist in many areas. He referenced the recent establishment of a security trust fund in Osun State and expressed hope that it would help address rising insecurity in parts of the state.

Banire noted that several suburban communities in Osun had experienced repeated armed robbery attacks that disrupted economic activity and forced some financial institutions to shut down





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