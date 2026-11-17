Violent protests erupt in Bangladesh as garment workers demand higher pay. Police use tear gas while factories shut down, threatening a key export industry.

Clashes between Bangladeshi police and thousands of garment workers escalated on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Gazipur city on the outskirts of Dhaka. The violence erupted after a critical wage board meeting was postponed, triggering immediate frustration among demonstrators who had gathered to demand better compensation. Police responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds, marking a significant deterioration in the ongoing labor unrest.

Violent Protests Disrupt Transport Routes

The demonstrations quickly turned violent as protesters hurled bricks at security forces and torched vehicles in the industrial zone. Angered workers blocked the main highway connecting the capital, Dhaka, to the key financial district of Mymensingh, severely disrupting regional transport. These actions highlight the growing intensity of the worker unrest that has been building since October, threatening to cripple operations in a sector vital to the national economy.

Also read Lagos trains health workers to boost voluntary blood donation

Demands for 30,000 Taka Minimum Wage

Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka, which equals approximately $240 USD. This request represents a 140-percent increase over the current wage of 12,500 taka. Employees cite the soaring costs of living, including expenses for food, housing, transport, and healthcare, as the primary drivers behind their urgent calls for a pay raise. The disparity between current earnings and inflation rates has created widespread dissatisfaction across the workforce.

Advertisement

Factory Closures Impact Major Brands

The unrest has already resulted in the closure of some 500 factories out of a total of 4,500 in the sector. Bangladesh remains the world's second-biggest garment exporter, trailing only China, with the industry generating $38 billion in annual revenues. More than four million people rely on this sector for employment, and clothes produced in these factories are sold by major international brands such as Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss. The shutdowns pose a significant risk to the supply chain for these global retailers.

Industry Bodies Push for Negotiations

Worker Khanom, a 24-year-old garment worker who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed deep frustration with the pace of negotiations. She stated that owners were unwilling to meet salary demands and were actively dragging their feet on resolving the dispute. In response to the growing chaos, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) issued a joint statement. Both organizations called for the immediate resumption of wage negotiations to restore order and stabilize the industry.