Bandits Kill Vice Principal, Two Others, Kidnap Three Students in Kogi School Attack

Armed bandits disguised in military uniforms attacked Iluke community in Kogi State, killing a vice principal and two others, and kidnapping three students ahead of their WASSCE exam. Security forces foiled a mass abduction, but the incident has sparked outrage and fear.

The quiet dawn of Wednesday in Iluke community, located in the Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area in Kogi State, was shattered by violence as a group of armed bandits launched a brazen attack, leaving three people dead and three students kidnapped.

Among the victims was a vice principal of a local school, whose identity has not been disclosed pending family notification. The attack, which occurred in the early hours, has plunged the community into mourning and reignited fears about the deteriorating security situation in rural parts of the state. Reports indicate that the assailants, disguised in military uniforms, gained access to the community with apparent ease, catching residents off guard.

The bandits specifically targeted a school where students were preparing to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) English Language paper scheduled for that day. The three abducted students were among those who had gathered for the examination, and their whereabouts remain unknown as security forces launch a search operation. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from local leaders and officials, with many calling for enhanced security measures to protect schools and communities from such incidents.

In response to the tragedy, the Kogi State Government issued a statement through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo. Fanwo confirmed that security operatives responded swiftly to the attack and managed to foil an attempted mass abduction of students. According to the statement, the attackers, who donned military fatigues to deceive residents and security personnel, killed three community members during the assault.

However, security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange, successfully rescuing a number of students who were being led away by the criminals. The government expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the Iluke community, and the entire Bunu District over what it described as a painful loss. The statement read: 'The unfortunate attack led to the death of three members of the community.

The government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Iluke Community, and the entire Bunu District over this painful loss.

' The government also assured citizens that it is taking all necessary steps to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The incident has sparked debates about the effectiveness of security operations in the region, with some residents questioning how armed men could infiltrate a community with such impunity. Local vigilante groups have been mobilized to assist security agencies in the search for the missing students and the bandits.

Meanwhile, the state ministry of education has announced a postponement of the WASSCE English Language examination in the affected area, pending a review of security arrangements. The attack adds to a growing list of school abductions and bandit attacks in North Central Nigeria, raising concerns about the safety of students and teachers in rural areas. Advocacy groups have called on the federal government to prioritize the protection of educational institutions and to deploy more resources to combat banditry and kidnapping.

As the community mourns its losses, residents are living in fear, uncertain if and when the bandits may strike again. The Kogi State Government has urged calm and cooperation with security forces, promising that justice will be served. The incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive security strategy to address the challenges posed by armed groups in the region





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Bandit Attack Kogi School Kidnapping WASSCE Disruption Security Concerns Community Tragedy

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