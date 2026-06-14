Bandits Kill Three, Burn Houses in Niger State Village Attack

A deadly bandit attack on Pissa Village in Niger State resulted in three fatalities and multiple house fires, prompting military engagement. The incident follows earlier panic in Minna over unverified invasion rumors.

Panic has gripped Pissa Village in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State following a deadly attack by suspected bandits who killed three residents and set several houses ablaze.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, also triggered a military response as troops engaged the attackers, though details of the encounter remain unclear. The command's spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the bandits attacked the village at about 9:00am. He stated that some houses were set ablaze during the attack and added that the bandits were engaged by the military, but details of the encounter remained sketchy.

This attack comes amidst heightened anxiety in the region, particularly in the state capital Minna, where earlier reports of a potential terrorist invasion had caused widespread alarm among schoolchildren and parents. According to reports, on Wednesday, pupils and students in Minna hastily ended their school sessions and fled home due to fears that bandits might have stormed their schools.

Parents, having heard rumors of an impending attack, reportedly called school principals to verify the situation and inquire whether schools had been closed. In response, police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun had issued a statement at the time, assuring parents that law enforcement was working around the clock to address the situation. He also noted that police officers visited all the schools mentioned in those areas and confirmed that no such attack occurred in any school within the state.

The recurrence of such incidents underscores the persistent security challenges facing Niger State and the broader north-western region of Nigeria. Banditry and kidnapping for ransom have become rampant in rural communities, often targeting villages and schools. The attack on Pissa Village, with its tragic loss of life and property, highlights the vulnerability of these communities and the urgent need for more effective security measures.

While the military's swift engagement with the attackers is a positive step, the fact that details of the encounter remain unclear points to the complexities of combating these non-conventional threats. The incident also raises questions about the reliability of information in crisis situations, given the earlier rumor-driven panic in Minna that turned out to be false. This interplay between actual violence and rumor amplifies fear and erodes public trust in official communications.

Authorities are thus faced with the dual challenge of enhancing proactive security to prevent attacks and managing information to avoid unnecessary panic. The Niger State Police Command's efforts to reassure the public after the Minna rumors demonstrate an awareness of this need, but more consistent and transparent communication is required.

Meanwhile, communities remain on edge, grappling with the trauma of direct attacks and the constant threat of violence. The federal and state governments must prioritize not only military operations but also long-term strategies that address the root causes of banditry, including poverty, unemployment, and communal conflicts. Without a comprehensive approach that combines security, governance, and socio-economic development, cycles of violence and fear are likely to persist, further destabilizing the region





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