Bandits in eastern Sokoto State targeted farmland in Ghandi District of Rabah, resulting in four deaths and at least twelve abductions, heightening security concerns among rural farmers as operations continue.

On a Tuesday morning in the eastern region of Sokoto State , a sudden and violent attack unfolded on farmlands situated on the outskirts of the Ghandi community in Rabah Local Government Area.

Locals report that at roughly nine to eleven o'clock, a group carrying firearms forced their way into the cultivation fields, where four farmers were tragically shot and killed. Additionally, the assailants abducted at least twelve persons, many of whom were working when the incident occurred. The abduction was confirmed by several witnesses who gathered at the scene to assist rescued individuals and to report the incident to local authorities.

One of the residents, Ibrahim Umar Ghandi, explained that the farmland in question had been abandoned by him for some time because of ongoing insecurity, but he then allowed relatives to use the land. He said the attack took place close to the area where he had previously cultivated crops, and that his relatives were out on the land around eleven o'clock when the gunmen appeared.

A second observer, Muhammed Sani, offered a slightly different timeline, claiming that the violence began earlier, around nine o'clock, yet it was not uncovered until later in the morning. Sani added that the fear of a repeat attack is persistent, making the effort to farm in the eastern part of Sokoto State increasingly daunting for all residents. Security officials have yet to release a definitive statement about the incident.

A spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmad Rufa'i, publicly declared he had not yet received any information about the attack, but he pledged to reach out immediately to the divisional police officer in charge for additional details. The spokesperson from the local Community Guard Corps, who wished to remain anonymous because he cannot speak publicly, confirmed that security personnel reached the site shortly after the attack and identified twelve abducted villagers, four farmers who were killed, and one injured person.

The wounded farmer was given immediate medical assistance by the guard corps, but the abduction has left many families traumatized and looking for guidance. The incident comes at a time when northern Nigeria remains a hotspot of banditry, especially in the expanding footprint of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and other security missions in Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states. Communities in Rabah, Sabon Birni, Isa and Goronyo local government areas continue to report frequent attacks, kidnappings and incidents of cattle rustling.

Farmers who have tried to continue their work in these areas feel the pressure to abandon their land because of the inability to secure their livelihood. Recent assaults at the beginning of the rainy season have already claimed several lives and displaced others, further underscoring the clash between the need for agricultural activity and the desire for personal safety.

The growing fear among the rural populations hinders agricultural production, which in turn threatens food security and the economic stability of the region. Local leaders and residents call for a comprehensive and immediate response from the government and security agencies, not just to rescue detainees but to establish a sustained presence that would deter future banditry.

They argue that without a credible protective framework, the people of e Sokoto's farmlands will continue to be forced into abandonment of their ancestral lands or to seek alternative ways of livelihood, which could have ripple effects on the region's social fabric and overall development. The tragedy of four farmers' deaths and the abduction of at least twelve others serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated security efforts and community involvement to restore peace and confidence in the agricultural sector across the region.





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Bandit Attack Sokoto State Farmer Casualties Abduction Agricultural Security

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