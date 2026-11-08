12 Family Members Burned Alive in Zamfara Bandit Attack, Several Kidnapped

Gunmen killed 12 members of the Sani family by setting their refuge ablaze in Zamfara state, while also abducting several other residents in a barbaric raid.

At least 12 members of the same family were reportedly burnt to death after gunmen set their home ablaze in Gidan Taba village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This horrific incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, following an invasion by armed bandits in the Dosara Birnin Kaya Ward. The victims were identified as members of the family of Mallam Muhammadu Sani. In a desperate attempt to prevent abduction, the family had gathered into a single room within their residence during the attack. They locked the door to shield themselves from the invading gunmen.

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Assailants order family to open door

According to resident reports, the assailants discovered the family had barricaded themselves inside. The bandits ordered them to open the door immediately.

However, the family members refused the demand, choosing to remain hidden inside the locked room. In response to this refusal, the armed men mercilessly set the room on fire. This act resulted in the deaths of all 12 family members trapped inside. The brutality of the act has been described by locals as barbaric and inhumane by outraged community members.

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Source confirms attackers set building ablaze

Sama, a source who spoke to the media, confirmed the details of the tragedy. He stated that the attackers subsequently set the building ablaze, leading to the deaths of everyone inside. Several other residents were also abducted during the raid, though the exact number remains unknown. The 12 victims were reportedly buried according to Islamic rites early on Sunday morning.

This burial took place amidst widespread panic and grief within the community. The local population expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. Residents have described the killings as exceptionally cruel. They are calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property in affected communities.

Zamfara State urged to take action

The Zamfara State Government has also been urged to take immediate action. This incident is part of a wider pattern of renewed attacks by suspected bandits in parts of Zamfara State. Commuters and residents along the Gusau-Sokoto road have continued to face significant security challenges. As of the time of this report, the state police command had not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

This silence has added to the uncertainty surrounding the events that unfolded in Gidan Taba. Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, for comment were unsuccessful. He could not be reached by phone despite several attempts made by reporters. The lack of official response has drawn further criticism.

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The community remains in a state of high alert following this tragic event. Fear of future attacks lingers among the surviving residents. The demand for enhanced security measures grows louder daily. Local leaders emphasize the need for urgent government intervention.

They argue that current security arrangements are insufficient to protect rural communities. The incident highlights the ongoing crisis in the region. Families in the area are now living in constant fear of similar raids. Many are questioning the effectiveness of existing security protocols. The call for justice for the 12 victims is widespread.