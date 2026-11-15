Bandits kill three in Sokoto's Rabah LGA, abduct residents and rustle livestock

Bandits attacked Yartsakuwa community in Rabah LGA, Sokoto State, killing three people, abducting an unspecified number, and rustling livestock, police confirmed. A survivor alleged four deaths and the abduction of his sister and four sisters-in-law.

Bandits have attacked the Yartsakuwa community in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing no fewer than three people, abducting an unspecified number of residents, and rustling livestock.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Sokoto State Police Command. The Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident in a WhatsApp conversation on Sunday. He said, Yes, three killed and also some persons kidnapped and animals rustled. A security source also confirmed that the attackers invaded the community, shot three people dead, and whisked away an undisclosed number of residents.

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Survivor Alleges Four Killed And Abductions

A survivor, Najeeb Yartsakuwa, had earlier raised the alarm in a Facebook post, alleging that four people were killed. He stated that three men and one woman were killed, and several others were injured. He also disclosed that the attackers invaded their family house and abducted his biological sister and four sisters-in-law, alongside other women from the community. Yartsakuwa expressed grief over the attack and appealed for prayers for the safe return of those abducted.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured. He said residents were yet to establish the total number of people taken away, as the assailants reportedly abducted several women from different parts of the community. The police confirmation put the death toll at three, against the four deaths reported by the survivor. The discrepancy could not immediately be reconciled.

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The spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, did not respond to telephone calls as of the time of filing the report, according to the current article. A security source added that policemen and military personnel remained in the area until dawn, while further developments were expected to be communicated. The attack adds to growing security concerns in parts of Sokoto, where armed groups have continued to threaten rural communities through killings, abductions, and livestock rustling.

Rabah LGA Experiences Repeated Attack Pattern

Rabah Local Government Area has experienced repeated attacks, contributing to a disturbing pattern of violence. In September 2026, PUNCH Metro reported that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma recovered a large herd of rustled cattle after intercepting suspected terrorists fleeing the Asarara Kaura community in Kebbe Local Government Area of the state. The troops acted on credible intelligence and caught up with the fleeing terrorists along the Tambuwal-Gadaichi-Gummi axis.

During the encounter, the terrorists engaged the troops in a gun battle before retreating into the surrounding bushes with gunshot wounds, abandoning the cattle. That incident highlights the ongoing challenges of banditry and cattle rustling in Sokoto State. The latest attack in Yartsakuwa community underscores the persistent wave of killings and abductions in rural communities across Sokoto. Residents have continued to call for increased security presence and proactive measures to protect lives and property.

Police Yet To Issue Comprehensive Statement

As of the time of filing this report, the police were yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the incident. The discrepancy between the survivor's account and the police confirmation remains unresolved. Further details are expected as security agencies continue their investigation.