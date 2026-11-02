Bandits Abduct 15 Islamiya Students in Niger State Farm Attack

Suspected bandits kidnapped 15 female Islamiya school pupils from a farm in Tungan-Bako, Niger State. The owner escaped, while joint security teams launch rescue operations.

Suspected bandits invaded a rural farm in Tungan-Bako village within the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted 15 female pupils from an Islamiya school. The attack occurred while the students were assisting the school owner, Malam Aminu Bako, with harvesting maize on the property. Malam Aminu Bako survived the encounter by narrowly escaping abduction just as the armed group arrived at the site.

Abduction Details and Owner Escape

Malam Aminu Bako recounted to LEADERSHIP that he was approximately one kilometer away from the farm when he noticed unusual movements, gunshots, and wailing sounds coming from the direction of the harvest site. He immediately instructed the motorcyclist transporting him to reverse course and leave the area. As they began to turn back, one of the attackers spotted them and pursued them on a motorcycle. The pursuers abandoned the chase only after they reached a location where a security checkpoint was visible.

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The students had traveled to the farm earlier to help their master harvest the maize crop before the bandits invaded. Upon arrival, the armed group opened fire indiscriminately and took the pupils away. The victims are girls aged between 10 and 15 years old. The school owner expressed hope that the abductors would eventually release the children unharmed despite the violent nature of the kidnapping.

Community Reaction and Financial Demands

A father of one of the abducted 12-year-old pupils spoke on the condition of anonymity, describing the situation as emotionally draining for the families involved. He stated that parents do not know the current location of their daughters or what is being done to them, expressing particular concern because the victims are female children. The uncertainty regarding their welfare has caused significant distress among the community members.

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Unconfirmed sources indicated that the bandits had contacted some village leaders, demanding food and an undisclosed sum of money in exchange for the release of the children. Reports suggest that the attackers specifically targeted the farm because they were dissatisfied with villagers who had recently strengthened their local vigilante group. This increased security presence has made it more difficult for the bandits to operate in the Mekunjeri area as they previously did.

Official Confirmation and Rescue Operations

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Public Relations Officer for the Niger State Police Command, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, stating that suspected bandits had invaded Tungan-Bako village and abducted people working on a farm. The report indicated that the victims were approximately 14 students of an Islamiya school helping their Mallam harvest maize prior to the incident. The slight discrepancy in the number of students reported by the owner and the police does not change the core facts of the attack.

Security operatives have been placed on high alert following the incident, with joint security teams, including local vigilantes, immediately swinging into action. These teams are currently engaged in ongoing rescue efforts to locate the abducted pupils. The police command stated that any future developments regarding the case will be communicated appropriately to the public and affected families as information becomes available.

Implications for Local Security Dynamics

The abduction highlights the continuing security challenges faced by rural communities in Niger State, particularly in areas near the border with Zamfara. The targeted nature of the attack suggests that criminal groups are actively adapting to increased local vigilance by altering their operational tactics. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by agricultural workers and students in rural settlements.

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Community leaders are currently negotiating with the abductors, who have made initial demands for provisions and money. The outcome of these negotiations will likely determine the immediate fate of the 15 students. Meanwhile, the joint security task force continues to search for clues that could lead to the successful recovery of the kidnapped girls.