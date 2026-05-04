Bandits Abduct 15, Including Women and Children, in Katsina State Attack; Impose N10 Million Levy on Farming Communities

Armed bandits abducted at least 15 people, including women, children, and infants, in a late-night attack on Sabon Layi community in Katsina State. The assailants used a diversion tactic involving cattle rustling to carry out the abductions. Meanwhile, bandits have imposed a N10 million levy on farming communities in Faskari and Bakori LGAs, demanding payment for access to farmlands. Residents appeal for government intervention as security deteriorates.

In a brazen overnight assault, bandits abducted at least 15 individuals, including women, children, and infants, during an attack on Sabon Layi community in Kakumi Ward, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State .

The incident, which unfolded around 9:45pm last Thursday, was meticulously executed by armed assailants who targeted households associated with a resident named Aliyu and his younger brother. According to local sources, the attackers employed a two-pronged strategy to maximize their success. One group staged a cattle rustling incident involving two cows to divert attention, while the second group infiltrated the community and carried out the abductions. The gunmen managed to escape undetected, avoiding gunfire to prevent drawing unnecessary attention.

Residents only became aware of the full extent of the attack after discovering both the missing cattle and the abducted individuals. The assailants reportedly fled through Mununu village in the neighboring Faskari Local Government Area, a route frequently used by criminal elements in the region. Local security volunteers, including members of the Community Watch Corps and vigilante groups, quickly mobilized in response.

However, their efforts to rescue the victims were thwarted as the bandits had already retreated beyond reach. Among those abducted are several minors, including infants. Sources suggest that the attack may be connected to Kwashen Garwa, a notorious bandit leader who was part of a peace agreement reached months earlier. The agreement had brought a period of relative calm to the communities until this recent incident.

In a separate but related development, bandits have imposed a N10 million levy on several farming communities across Faskari and Bakori local government areas. The levy is a condition for residents to access their farmlands during the wet season without interference. A source from one of the affected communities revealed that the bandits have warned farmers against clearing or cultivating their land unless the payment is made.

Some communities, including Yanshuni, Unguwar Lamido, Zamfarawa, Unguwar Dan Malka, Doma, Ruwan Godiya, Gidan Kare, and Unguwar Wawo, are reportedly exploring ways to meet the demand to carry out farming activities this year. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and appealed to the Katsina State Government for urgent intervention. We don’t go to them; they come to us.

Now they have placed a levy that we don’t even know how to pay. Government should please come to our aid. What we need is a permanent solution, not a temporary one, the source said. Attempts to reach the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, were unsuccessful as calls to his phone line went unanswered.

As of the time of filing this report, security authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incidents





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Katsina State Bandit Attack Abduction Farming Communities Security Crisis

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