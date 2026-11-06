Bamidele Salam elected first Nigerian secretary-general of AFROPAC

Bamidele Salam, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, has been elected as the first Nigerian secretary-general of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC). His four-year tenure will focus on strengthening parliamentary oversight and accountability across Africa.

Bamidele Salam, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, has been elected as the first Nigeria n secretary-general of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committee s ( AFROPAC).

He was unanimously elected on Wednesday, November 4, during AFROPAC's 6th Annual General Meeting and Conference held in Accra, Ghana. This marks a major diplomatic and parliamentary milestone for Nigeria. Salam, who represents Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo federal constituency in Osun State, is the first Nigerian to hold an elective leadership position in the continental organisation since its establishment in 2013. He secured the position following the endorsement of delegates from across Africa.

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Salam Thanks Colleagues For Confidence

Speaking after his election, Salam expressed appreciation to his colleagues across the continent for the confidence reposed in Nigeria. He described the development as a recognition of the contributions and efforts of the Nigerian Public Accounts Committee towards strengthening accountability and transparency in public financial management. He also thanked Tajudeen Abass, Speaker of the House of Representatives, for the opportunity and institutional support that enabled him to head the committee.

Salam acknowledged the contributions of members of the Nigerian delegation, whose commitment and networking efforts contributed to the country's successful outing at the conference.

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"I accept this new responsibility with a promise to keep the vision of AFROPAC stronger and more impactful," Salam said. He pledged to uphold and advance the vision of AFROPAC, ensuring the organisation becomes stronger, more effective and more impactful in promoting accountability and good governance across Africa.

Four Year Tenure Focuses On Oversight

His four-year tenure, spanning 2026 to 2030, will focus on strengthening parliamentary oversight institutions, promoting sound financial management, facilitating greater collaboration among public accounts committees and driving the effective implementation of audit recommendations across African countries. He emphasised that stronger cooperation among parliamentary oversight institutions remains essential to ensuring public resources are properly managed and transparently utilised for the benefit of citizens. In a congratulatory message, the AFROPAC Secretariat in Nairobi welcomed Nigeria into the organisation's Executive Committee.

It described Salam's emergence as Secretary-General as a significant development for the continental body and expressed confidence in his experience, vision and dedication. The newly elected AFROPAC leadership comprises Malawi as Chairperson, Ghana as Deputy Chairperson, Nigeria as Secretary-General, Chad as Deputy Secretary-General, Eswatini as Treasurer-General and Kenya as Deputy Treasurer. The House of Representatives welcomed Salam's election, saying it marks a historic milestone for Nigeria's legislature.

According to a statement issued by Akin Rotimi, House spokesperson, the committee under Salam has recorded notable achievements, particularly in the recovery of public funds and the promotion of accountability in public financial management.

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Committee Recovers Over N200 Billion

"Since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the Committee has facilitated the recovery of over N200 billion in unremitted royalties and taxes from oil and gas companies," Rotimi said. He added that the committee has advanced institutional reforms, digitalised its hearings and internal operations, and introduced a dedicated magazine to promote transparency and enhance public access to its work. The committee has also expanded Nigeria's regional parliamentary engagement through hosting major conferences.

In 2025, it convened the National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance in collaboration with the Senate Public Accounts Committee. It also hosted the 11th Regional Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC), marking the first time Nigeria hosted the regional gathering.

Rotimi added that Salam's election provides a valuable platform to extend Nigeria's legislative oversight experience to the continental stage, deepen cooperation among African legislatures, and strengthen collective efforts to advance public accountability across the continent.