Vice President Kashim Shettima breaks ground on the $3.5 billion Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, marking a pivotal shift in Nigeria's maritime infrastructure and trade logistics strategy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially broken ground on the Bakassi Deep Seaport project in Cross River State, Nigeria. This major infrastructure milestone marks the commencement of a long-delayed initiative designed to transform the region's economic landscape. The event signifies a decisive shift from historical delays to tangible construction progress in the nation's maritime sector.

Breaking Centuries-Old Port Jinx

Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, arrived in Calabar to declare that the federal government is focused on breaking a centuries-old jinx rather than engaging in ceremonial ribbon-cutting. He emphasized that the project, once dismissed as a pipe dream, is now becoming a reality through concrete, steel, and sustained effort. The Vice President stated that the government is answering critics with action, transforming a deferred dream into an actualized national asset.

Also read Obi says government is complicit in Nigeria's 'very dire situation'

Shettima highlighted that the Bakassi Deep Seaport alone would secure a lasting legacy for Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu. He noted that this single edifice would imprint Otu's name in gold within the annals of contemporary Nigerian history. The project represents a generational legacy that future generations will likely celebrate and thank the state leadership for establishing.

Infrastructure Details and Historical Context

The Bakassi Deep Seaport is designed with a twenty-metre draft, positioning it as one of the largest ports in Africa. This significant depth allows the facility to berth massive vessels that currently bypass Nigerian waters due to insufficient draft depth elsewhere. The infrastructure is paired with a two hundred and sixty-kilometre superhighway serving as an evacuation corridor to move goods efficiently to the North, East, and West regions of the country.

Advertisement

The project's origins trace back to the colonial era, with significant redirection occurring in twenty fourteen. An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment was completed by March twenty fifteen, laying the groundwork for later developments. Shettima noted that the initiative stagnated for years until Governor Bassey Edet Otu secured three point five billion dollars from Afreximbank in February twenty twenty five, providing the necessary financial oxygen to revive the project.

Regional Integration and Economic Strategy

Addressing rumours that Lagos or Abuja opposed the port, Shettima clarified that Lagos serves as an elder brother in trade rather than an enemy. He argued that no country can sustain its entire economy through a single port, stating that relying on one shoulder would eventually cause it to break. Currently, over eighty percent of Nigeria's foreign trade flows exclusively through Lagos, leading to severe congestion, delays, and elevated prices in cities like Calabar, Onitsha, and Makurdi.

Nigeria controls over sixty percent of West Africa's GDP with its eighty five three kilometres of coastline along the Gulf of Guinea. Despite this strategic advantage, the nation handles only twenty five percent of the region's cargo trade. Shettima pointed out that Nigeria's blue economy potential is valued at forty four billion dollars, equivalent to approximately seventy trillion Naira annually. This sector is a critical component of the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at broader economic revitalization.

Future Economic Impact and Political Outlook

The Tinubu administration generated one point eight three trillion Naira from the blue economy sector in twenty twenty five. This figure represents a one hundred and sixty percent increase from the seven hundred billion Naira recorded in twenty twenty three. Shettima emphasized that the sea is now viewed as wealth to be harvested rather than merely water to observe. The administration's goal is to build a one trillion dollar economy by twenty thirty, with growth targets of at least seven percent by twenty twenty seven.

Advertisement

The Bakassi Deep Seaport is expected to create extensive employment opportunities for dock workers, crane operators, truck drivers, welders, engineers, customs officers, hoteliers, and market women. Governor Otu's efforts are credited with turning Cross River State from a cul-de-sac into a commercial hub. Agricultural goods like cocoa from Ikom and rice from Ogoja, along with timber and solid minerals, will now access global markets through this facility.

Shettima delivered an emotional tribute to the people of the Bakassi Peninsula, acknowledging their loss of oil wells and revenue to the International Court of Justice ruling. He assured them that their resilience and character remain intact and that the Atlantic will now feed their children rather than just taking from them. With elections approaching in sixty days, he urged voters to support the leadership that brought this shovel to break ground and plant the seeds of a marine-backed blue economy.