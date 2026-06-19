Backhat Dude's Viral TikTok Videos: NYSC Member and Pupils Transform into Social Media Stars

Backhat Dude, a Nigerian TikTok user, has gained millions of followers with videos featuring his primary school pupils at his place of primary assignment in Ekiti. His success story showcases the power of positive connections between teachers and students, encouraging confidence and creating lasting memories while ensuring education remains the priority.

An Accounting graduate of the University of Uyo, Imikan Inyang, better known on TikTok as Backhat Dude , has captivated millions with videos featuring his primary school pupils at his place of primary assignment in Ekiti.

What started as a simple classroom video has become one of the most wholesome success stories on Nigerian TikTok, transforming an NYSC member and his pupils into social media stars. Since uploading his first video with the children on February 17, 2022, Inyang has steadily built a loyal online community through light-hearted classroom moments, dance challenges, and interactions that showcase the pupils’ confidence and personalities. The corps member, Imikan Inyang, better known on TikTok as Backhat Dude, and his pupils... Photo Credit: TT/ backhat_dud





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