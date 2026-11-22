Former Oyo State Advisory Council member Babatunde Oduyoye reveals his fallout with Governor Seyi Makinde, citing ignored succession recommendations and undemocratic endorsement practices that led to his resignation.

Babatunde Oduyoye, a former member of the Oyo State Advisory Council and ex-Representative, has publicly detailed the reasons behind his departure from Governor Seyi Makinde's inner circle, highlighting a fundamental breakdown in trust and democratic process within the state administration.

Oduyoye confirmed that his resignation from the council was not merely a personal career move but a strategic withdrawal triggered by the governor's disregard for the council's collective decisions, particularly regarding the selection of the ruling party's preferred successor.

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Resignation Stemmed From Ignored Recommendations

Babatunde Oduyoye stated that he formally resigned from the Oyo State Advisory Council because he believed the body had outlived its usefulness after Governor Seyi Makinde stopped paying attention to its substantive contributions to policy and administration.

Although Oduyoye initially cited personal reasons for his departure, he clarified that the primary driver was the council's inability to influence the governor's political decisions, specifically regarding the succession plan for the 2027 governorship election.

The Advisory Council was established to advise the governor on critical matters of policy, politics, and administration, yet Oduyoye observed that the body had ceased to function effectively within the power dynamics of the executive office.

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He emphasized that when a governor no longer values or acts upon the recommendations of an advisory body, there remains little institutional reason for its members to continue serving in a nominal capacity.

Disputed Succession List And Fatai Owoseni

As members of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Babatunde Oduyoye and his colleagues were tasked with assisting the government in identifying the preferred candidate for the governor's party, a role that placed them at the center of the succession debate.

After extensive deliberations lasting nearly two days, the council unanimously endorsed retired Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni as the top choice for the succession list, with Segun Ogunwuyi, then Chief of Staff, ranked second.

Oduyoye noted that some members also advocated for Nureni Adeniran to be placed third on the list, although Chairman Bolaji Ayorinde and other members preferred Bimbo Adekanmbi for that specific position.

Despite this unified recommendation, Oduyoye revealed that weeks later the group was informed that Governor Makinde had altered the recommendations, and the original report submitted by the committee was never seen again.

Political Alliances And The Okanlomo Oodua Factor

Babatunde Oduyoye clarified his political status, asserting that he was never a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor did he attend local or state party meetings, engaging in party activities only in his official governmental capacity.

In 2019, members of the Alliance for Democracy, including Oduyoye, Tunde Tijani, and Pastor Akinade Akanmu, collaborated with Seyi Makinde to support his governorship ambition, forming a strategic alliance that defined the state's political landscape.

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Before leaving the governor's government, Oduyoye worked closely with his friend and brother, Oloye Dotun Sanusi, popularly known as Okanlomo Oodua, pushing for him to succeed Makinde based on his perceived capability to govern Oyo State.

However, this push for Okanlomo Oodua was not welcomed in all quarters, with Oduyoye expressing surprise that the idea became toxic and faced opposition even before it could fully crystallize into a viable political movement.

Oduyoye recounted that despite being invited by the governor to represent Oyo State at external meetings in Edo and Kogi states, he was frequently excluded from internal PDP South-West leadership meetings, highlighting his peripheral status within the party structure.

Condemnation Of Governor Endorsements

Babatunde Oduyoye strongly criticized the practice of sitting governors publicly announcing their preferred candidates, describing it as a trend that undermines democratic principles and creates an uneven playing field for all political aspirants.

He pointed out that Governors of Nasarawa and Oyo states have introduced this undemocratic practice into the political lexicon, arguing that it prevents aspirants from testing their genuine popularity and grassroots support.

Oduyoye argued that true democracy requires a level playing field where the person who emerges as the candidate must possess the necessary followership to rally the entire state behind their campaign.

The disregard for the Advisory Council's unanimous recommendation for Fatai Owoseni, coupled with the governor's public endorsement practices, served as the final catalyst for Oduyoye's decision to resign from his advisory role.