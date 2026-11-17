Former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola urges opposition parties to declare plans to scrap NELFUND, arguing that over one million beneficiaries will resist such moves during elections.

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has issued a direct challenge to political opposition groups in Nigeria regarding the future of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, commonly known as NELFUND. He demanded that these parties publicly commit to dismantling the student loan scheme if they gain power, asserting that such a promise would be politically suicidal. Fashola emphasized that the millions of students and families currently benefiting from the initiative would fiercely oppose any attempt to cancel the program during upcoming electoral processes.

NELFUND Impact on Family Finances

Babatunde Fashola described the NELFUND scheme as a critical intervention introduced by the administration led by President Bola Tinubu to alleviate the severe cost-of-living burden facing Nigerian households. He argued that the program directly assists families in meeting essential education expenses, allowing them to avoid draining their limited disposable income to pay school fees. By providing financial support for tuition and upkeep allowances, the scheme helps shield household budgets from the full brunt of educational costs.

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The former governor highlighted the tangible scale of this support, stating that more than one million beneficiaries have already accessed funds through the scheme. He noted that the number of recipients continues to grow daily, illustrating the expanding reach of the intervention across the country. This widespread adoption serves as a testament to the perceived necessity of the loan fund among Nigerian parents and students who struggle with rising educational fees.

Global Context of Economic Hardship

In defending the broader economic management of the federal government, Babatunde Fashola attributed the current high inflationary pressures to global challenges exacerbated by recent international crises. He identified the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and ongoing instability in the Middle East as primary drivers of supply disruptions that have raised prices worldwide. These external factors, he argued, have created a ripple effect that inevitably impacts domestic markets, including those in Nigeria.

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He stated that any rational observer would concede that the cost-of-living crisis is now a global phenomenon rather than a solely domestic failure. This perspective positions the Nigerian government's struggles within a broader international context, suggesting that external geopolitical events have significantly contributed to the economic difficulties faced by citizens. By framing the issue this way, the administration seeks to share responsibility for inflation with global market forces.

Policy Responses and Fiscal Warnings

Babatunde Fashola listed several key measures the Federal Government has implemented to counter these economic headwinds, including a review of the minimum wage, the introduction of the student loan fund, and various tax reforms. He argued that these steps represent a comprehensive approach to stabilizing the economy and protecting vulnerable populations from the worst effects of inflation. The minimum wage adjustment, in particular, was cited as a direct effort to boost purchasing power for low-income workers.

However, he warned against simplistic solutions, cautioning that simply increasing people's income without addressing supply-side issues could be counterproductive. He explained that excessive cash injections into the economy can fuel hyper-demand inflation, a concept supported by mainstream economic theory. Therefore, he maintained that throwing cash at problems is not a sustainable long-term strategy for economic stability.

Political Stakes of Student Loans

The former governor reiterated his belief that political opponents are unlikely to dare cancel the loan fund due to the fierce resistance it would provoke from voters. He posited that the scheme has created a constituency of beneficiaries who would vote against any party threatening to remove their financial support. This dynamic places the opposition in a difficult position, as attacking the program could be interpreted as an attack on the education and welfare of millions of citizens.

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By framing the preservation of NELFUND as a non-negotiable priority for the electorate, Babatunde Fashola aims to shield the policy from political erosion. He believes that the direct link between the loan fund and family financial relief creates a powerful incentive for voters to support the current administration. This strategy relies heavily on the notion that tangible economic benefits translate directly into political capital for those in power.