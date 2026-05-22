Babatunde Challenges Outcome of Ekiti State SDP Gubernatorial Primary Rejected by the Apex Court

The apex court upheld the March 27 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, dismissing Babatunde's appeal and upholding the lower court's decision that it lacked jurisdiction as Babatunde was not an aspirant of the SDP. The court also struck out the originating summonsfiled by Babatunde, setting aside the decisions made by the court on grounds of lack of jurisdiction. The judgment applies to other five related appeals, including appeals filed by Comrade Ayotunde Solomon, SDP, Ambassador Isaac Adebayo Alade, and others, on the same dispute.

The apex court's judgement upheld by a five-member panel, Chief Justice Garba, held that Babatunde lacked the locus standi to approach the court, as he was unable to prove that he qualified as an aspirant, participating in the nomination process of the party.

The judgment considered the appeal of Babatunde SC/CV/299/2026, regarding the outcome and legitimacy of the SDP's gubernatorial primary held in Ekiti State. The court upheld the March 27 judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, finding that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain Babatunde's case as he was not an aspirant of the SDP. The court found that having not been an aspirant in the primary, Babatunde lacked the requisite jurisdiction to challenge the outcome of the primary





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Babatunde Ekiti State SDP Gubernatorial Primary Supreme Court Of Nigeria Court Of Appeal Federal High Court Appointment And Electoral Matters Division Legal Capacity Jurisdiction Leadership Tutu

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