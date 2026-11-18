Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu calls for deeper British investment to boost Nigeria's export potential to the UK, citing strong trade foundations and strategic industrial policies.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued a direct call for British investors to deepen their commercial engagement with the state, emphasizing that Lagos businesses possess the robust capacity to significantly expand exports to the United Kingdom. This strategic appeal was made on Tuesday, November 18, 2026, during the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce presidential dinner and awards ceremony. The event, themed Pillars of Prosperity, focused on celebrating the partnerships that are actively shaping the future of global trade between the two nations.

Trade Data and Strategic Position

Represented by Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Sanwo-Olu highlighted specific economic metrics to underscore the strength of the bilateral relationship. He noted that United Kingdom exports to Nigeria totaled approximately £4.5 billion. Conversely, imports from Nigeria into the United Kingdom amounted to nearly £3 billion during the four quarters leading up to June 2026.

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These figures demonstrate a substantial trade relationship, yet the Governor asserted that the full potential of this economic partnership remains largely untapped. He positioned Lagos as the ideal engine for driving stronger trade relations, citing its status as Nigeria's primary commercial and financial hub. The state is home to a dense concentration of British companies, financial institutions, and professional services firms, creating a fertile ground for expanded commercial activity.

Export Potential and Industrial Policy

Sanwo-Olu articulated that Lagos possesses the necessary productive capacity, entrepreneurial talent, and commercial infrastructure to significantly expand Nigeria's exports to the UK. He identified specific sectors ripe for growth, including processed food, beauty and wellness products, digital solutions, and light manufacturing. These sectors represent high-value opportunities where Lagos-based enterprises can leverage existing skills and resources to meet international demand.

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To support this expansion, the Lagos State Government is heavily investing in transport and logistics infrastructure to streamline supply chains. The administration is simultaneously strengthening security protocols, expanding digital capacity, and improving the regulatory environment to attract foreign investment. These initiatives are part of a broader industrial policy developed for the period 2025 to 2030. This policy aims to build a globally competitive, technology-enabled, and sustainable industrial economy that supports enterprise growth.

Government Support and Investment Goals

The Governor outlined the government's responsibility to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This includes supporting enterprises through targeted interventions and improving the ease of doing business. Sanwo-Olu shared ambitious projections for the state, aiming to grow the community of export-ready enterprises. The ultimate goal is to ensure that Lagos achieves billion-dollar annual foreign exchange inflows, thereby stabilizing and boosting the local economy through international trade.

This focus on export-led growth is not new to the administration. The state continues to refine its approach to identifying and nurturing businesses that can compete on the global stage. By providing the necessary infrastructure and regulatory clarity, the government seeks to reduce the friction points that often hinder small and medium-sized enterprises from entering international markets. The strategy relies on a symbiotic relationship where government facilitation meets private sector execution.

National and British Perspectives

Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, reinforced the national priority of expanding exports of goods and services to the United Kingdom. She highlighted the UK-Nigeria enhanced trade and investment partnership as a key mechanism for addressing trade barriers. Joint efforts under this partnership have already secured international recognition for Nigeria's national accreditation system, a significant diplomatic and economic win.

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Minister Oduwole explained that this recognition strengthens confidence in Nigerian testing and certification processes. It helps local exporters meet strict UK market requirements with greater ease and reliability. She also noted that trade in financial, digital, and creative services is expanding rapidly. Nigerian enterprises are increasingly making their presence felt in these high-value service sectors, driven by innovation and digital transformation.

Future Partnership and Private Sector Role

Jonny Baxter, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, echoed the sentiment of mutual growth but emphasized the critical role of the private sector. He stated that the United Kingdom wants more British companies to invest and succeed in Nigeria, while simultaneously encouraging more Nigerian businesses to expand into the UK market. Baxter noted that while governments can set the framework, mutual growth cannot be delivered without active private-sector participation.

Baxter urged the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce to strengthen practical partnerships with leading UK chambers of commerce. He suggested specific actions such as connecting members across borders, sharing vital market intelligence, and identifying concrete business opportunities. These steps are essential for translating high-level diplomatic agreements into tangible commercial deals. The focus is now on execution, leveraging existing networks to facilitate smoother entry and expansion for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.