Babajide Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Obafemi Hamzat on Primary Election Victory

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has congratulated his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on emerging as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat , on emerging as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu conveyed his congratulatory message in a statement issued on Friday after Hamzat was declared the winner of the party’s direct primary election conducted across the state on Thursday. The governor described Hamzat’s emergence as a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by members of the APC and residents of Lagos State. He also praised party members for their peaceful conduct, loyalty, and solidarity during the primary election process





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All Progressives Congress Babalogun Babajide Sanwo-Olu Obafemi Hamzat Direct Primary Election Governorship Candidate Lagos State Peaceful Conduct Solidarity

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