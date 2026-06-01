Babachir Lawal's Resignation Predictable Due to Anti-Atiku Stance, Says Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, a former presidential aide and ADC stalwart, comments on Babachir Lawal's resignation, citing his long-standing opposition to Atiku Abubakar and attempts to destabilize the party.

Lauretta Onochie , a former presidential aide and a prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has stated that the resignation of Babachir Lawal from the party was not an unexpected event.

Onochie argued that Lawal's departure was a foreseeable consequence following the exits of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. She suggested that Lawal's longstanding political opposition to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC's presidential candidate, was the underlying cause. Onochie traced the tension between Lawal and Atiku back to a period when President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar formed a political alliance within the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

According to her, Lawal's close association with Tinubu placed him at odds with Atiku's rising influence, which eventually bred envy and a persistent hostility. Onochie claimed that Lawal actively worked to undermine Atiku's standing. She pointed to the party's 2026 presidential primary as proof of Atiku's overwhelming support among ADC members, stating that attempts by Lawal and others to create internal divisions failed.

Onochie linked several internal disputes, including leadership clashes in the North East and state-level conflicts in Delta and Adamawa, to individuals like Lawal who prioritized personal ambitions over party unity. Specifically, she accused Lawal of trying to exploit religious sentiments during candidate selections in Adamawa state, a move she described as hypocritical and divisive.

Onochie emphasized that the ADC remains inclusive to all Nigerians committed to its ideals but stressed that unity, discipline, and loyalty to the collective vision must come first. She warned that there are still destabilizing elements within the party, and the ADC is monitoring them. Reaffirming the party's commitment, she declared that the mission to support Atiku Abubakar as the ADC's presidential candidate and future president continues unabated





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African Democratic Congress ADC Babachir Lawal Lauretta Onochie Atiku Abubakar Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso Nigerian Politics Presidential Election

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