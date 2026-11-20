Former SGF Babachir Lawal asserts NDC candidate Peter Obi will win the 2027 election, citing a lack of ethnic support for Atiku Abubakar and new campaign strategies.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal has issued a definitive prediction regarding the upcoming 2027 general election in Nigeria. The Nigeria Democratic Congress chieftain stated with certainty that the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will secure victory in the contest. Lawal emphasized that the specific circumstances that defined the 2023 presidential poll will not be repeated in the next cycle. He believes the political landscape has shifted in favor of the NDC nominee.

Lawal Questions 2023 Election Results

Babachir Lawal explicitly questioned the validity of the 2023 presidential election outcome on Friday. He argued that Peter Obi received the highest number of votes overall, which should have triggered a runoff between the top two contenders. Lawal pointed out that while Obi had the majority, Bola Tinubu achieved a broader geographic spread across states. The former SGF maintained that this structural difference in vote distribution necessitated a runoff to determine the final winner.

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The prediction challenges the established narrative surrounding the previous election's conclusion. Lawal's comments suggest that the NDC leadership believes procedural fairness was compromised in the last cycle. He insists that the current political dynamics will align differently, removing the barriers that Obi faced in 2023. This perspective forms the basis for his confidence in a 2027 victory.

Strategic Advantages for Peter Obi

Babachir Lawal outlined four primary qualities that he believes will secure Peter Obi's win in 2027. First, he described Obi as an incorruptible figure in Nigerian politics. Second, he highlighted the candidate's detribalized approach to leadership. Third, Lawal noted Obi's background as a businessman who deeply understands market forces. Fourth, he praised Obi's consistency and adherence to his stated commitments.

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Lawal clarified that Obi did not make specific promises to him to gain this support. The former SGF stated that Obi does not need to make such deals to secure the loyalty of party chieftains. This independence is viewed by Lawal as a strength that will resonate with voters seeking transparent leadership. The emphasis on character and economic competence forms the core of the NDC's projected platform.

Atiku Abubakar Lacks Ethnic Support

Regarding the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Babachir Lawal expressed skepticism about Atiku Abubakar's chances. He argued that the former Vice President does not possess sufficient ethnic support to win the presidency. Lawal's assessment suggests that the traditional ethnic voting blocs may not align with the ADC candidate in the next election. This lack of broad ethnic coalition is seen as a critical weakness.

This critique of Atiku Abubakar highlights the NDC's strategy to exploit fractures in other major parties. Lawal believes that the fragmented nature of opposition support benefits Peter Obi. By positioning Obi as a unifying figure, the NDC aims to attract voters from multiple regions. The prediction implies that Atiku's base is too narrow to overcome the combined momentum of the NDC.

2027 Campaign Strategy and Regional Targets

The Nigeria Democratic Congress plans to prioritize town hall meetings as its primary campaign tool for 2027. Babachir Lawal considers these direct engagement sessions more effective for reaching voters than traditional rallies. This strategy aims to build personal connections and address specific community concerns directly. It represents a shift away from high-volume, broad-spectrum campaigning.

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Lawal also predicted that Peter Obi would win specific states in the next election. He projected victories in Kogi, Benue, and Plateau states. Additionally, he anticipated that Obi would defeat Atiku Abubakar in his home state of Adamawa. These targets indicate a strategy focused on converting strongholds and expanding regional influence. Lawal believes Obi will achieve the necessary geographic spread this time to secure the presidency.