Babachir Lawal Predicts NDC Victory in 2027 With Divine Support

NDC chieftain Babachir Lawal asserts that Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso possess divine grace and widespread public support, positioning them to defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Babachir Lawal, a prominent political figure and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has publicly declared that the party's presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso enjoys divine favor and substantial public backing. Lawal made these assertions on Sunday, November 16, 2026, during a televised appearance on Arise Television, where he outlined his conviction that the opposition alliance is poised to unseat the current administration in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Divine Grace and Organic Public Support

Lawal explicitly stated that both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso possess the grace of God, which he interprets as the primary driver behind their massive popularity across the country. He cited the spontaneous nature of their campaign rallies as concrete evidence of this divine endorsement, noting that supporters attend these events at their own expense without any hired assistance or financial inducement. According to Lawal, the fact that people simply show up at local markets and public spaces to support the NDC ticket demonstrates a genuine connection with the electorate that transcends typical political campaigning methods.

Also read 2027: Group Condemns Disrespect For National Anthem, Political Violence At NDC Town Hall

The NDC chieftain emphasized that this organic growth in support is a significant indicator of the party's potential success. He argued that the sheer volume of grassroots enthusiasm serves as a clear marker of God's grace upon Obi and Kwankwaso. This natural momentum, he suggested, is a powerful asset that the ruling party lacks, as the NDC campaign relies on the genuine desire of citizens to be part of a new political direction rather than on manufactured displays of loyalty.

Strategic Insight and Internal Positioning

Drawing on his extensive experience in Nigerian politics, Lawal expressed confidence in the Nigeria Democratic Congress's ability to dismantle the current government's hold on power. He highlighted his previous role during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, where he occupied a similar strategic position, to underscore his understanding of the political landscape. Lawal claimed that his deep familiarity with the inner workings of political systems allows him to identify weaknesses and loopholes within the ruling All Progressives Congress structure that can be exploited for electoral gain.

Advertisement

Lawal described himself as a skilled and experienced operator in the political arena, capable of recognizing the signs that favor the opposition. He noted that he has seen the current president, Bola Tinubu, drive his political system up to the primaries, giving him unique insight into the strategies employed by the incumbent party. This historical perspective, combined with his current role, positions him to advise the NDC on how to navigate the complex electoral environment and maximize their chances of victory in 2027.

The chieftain asserted that the NDC has established robust structures and systems designed to achieve its objective of toppling the government. He stated that the party has an inside chance of winning because its operatives understand the mechanisms of power and are actively working to correct the vulnerabilities they have identified. This strategic awareness, according to Lawal, gives the opposition a distinct advantage over a ruling party that may be overconfident in its continued hold on office.

Translating Popularity into Electoral Success

Lawal outlined the critical role of the NDC's technical team in converting the widespread popularity of Obi and Kwankwaso into tangible electoral results. He emphasized that the party's duty is to harmonize and crystallize the divine grace and public support they have received into a concrete strategy for protecting votes at polling stations. This technical focus is essential to ensure that the expressed will of the people is accurately counted and that the electoral process reflects the genuine sentiments of the electorate.

The chieftain stressed that the responsibility lies with the party's insiders to safeguard the democratic process and prevent any interference that could distort the final tally. He believes that by focusing on the technical aspects of vote protection and counting, the NDC can effectively neutralize any attempts by the opposition to undermine their popular support. This methodical approach is seen as a crucial component of their overall strategy to secure a decisive victory in the 2027 elections.

Advertisement

Addressing Defections and Political Realities

Lawal dismissed concerns regarding recent high-profile departures from the Obi camp, including former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement Yunusa Tanko, Doyin Okupe, and former NDC deputy national publicity secretary Nana Kazaure. He characterized these exits as natural occurrences in Nigerian politics, where individuals often leave parties when their expectations are not met. Lawal compared these situations to previous defections from Bola Tinubu's inner circle, citing figures like Kashim Imam and Rauf Aregbesola as examples of politicians who moved on when their ambitions were not fulfilled.

He argued that Nigeria operates like a large company with multiple political parties, where individuals join with different ideas about what they can contribute and what they can receive. Lawal noted that while many enter politics with the expectation of gaining resources to support their families and pay bills, others are driven by a desire to contribute to the system. For those who join the Obidient Movement with the hope of obtaining financial resources, he stated that they may be disappointed, as the movement is not primarily about money, and it is only fair for them to seek other opportunities.

Recounting his own experiences, Lawal shared that some politicians tend to exaggerate their contributions to political campaigns, a trend he observed during his tenure as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He suggested that this tendency to overstate one's role is common in the political arena, where personal advancement often takes precedence over collective achievement. By acknowledging these realities, Lawal aims to set realistic expectations for party members and supporters, emphasizing that political success requires both genuine support and strategic discipline.

As the 2027 election cycle continues to gain momentum, the statements by Babachir Lawal serve as a strong endorsement of the NDC's prospects. His confidence in the divine support and organic popularity of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso provides a motivational boost for party operatives and supporters alike. The focus now shifts to the technical team's ability to execute the strategies required to convert this enthusiasm into a decisive electoral victory, ensuring that the voices of the people are accurately reflected in the final results.