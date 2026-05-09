Baba Yusuf: Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso Ticket May Not Win 2027 Presidential Election Due to Lack of Spread of Voters

Policy Strategist and Group CEO, Global Investment and Trade Company, Baba Yusuf, has stated why the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket may not win the 2027 presidential election. Yusuf said they may be able to get numbers of voters but the numbers would not spread across the North and South to give them the constitutional requirement to win.

Policy Strategist and Group CEO, Global Investment and Trade Company, Baba Yusuf, has stated why the Peter Obi and Rabi’u Kwankwaso ticket may not win the 2027 presidential election .

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s “Prime Time” on Friday, Yusuf said they may be able to get numbers of voters but the numbers would not spread across the North and South to give them the constitutional requirement to win. Recall that Obi and Kwankwaso dumped the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, last Sunday citing court cases and internal divisions as reasons for their exit.

Airing his own opinion, Yusuf said, “If you look at the spread of Peter Obi with profound respect to him and Kwankwaso, they won’t be able to win the presidency. They may be able to get numbers of about 70 million voters that didn’t vote in 2023 which I reckon people will come out and vote.

But will those numbers have the spread across the North and Southern Nigeria to give them the constitutional requirement to win the election as Peter Obi and Kwankwaso? I expect a lot of consultations and negotiations that will lead to that. The “me me” attitude will not cut it. And I expect maybe Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to sit down with an elder statesman like Atiku Abubakar to say, look, how are we going to share this power?

It’s a negotiation, but when you come with this attitude of “we don’t need you”, it will not yield any positive result,” Yusuf said





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Rabi’U Kwankwaso 2027 Presidential Election Lack Of Spread Of Voters Constitutional Requirement To Win Negotiation Elder Statesman Like Atiku Abubakar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Earthquake in Nigeria: The Strategic Realignment of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa KwankwasoA detailed analysis of the controversial move by Peter Obi to join the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, sparking intense national debate over the future of the 2027 elections.

Read more »

2027: APC not worried about Peter Obi’s move to NDCAll Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Nantewe Yilwatda, has dismissed concerns over the defection of Peter Obi from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, insisting the development poses no threat to the ruling party.

Read more »

2027: Peter Obi coming at wrong time, can’t winThe lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has said that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is contesting for presidency at the wrong time. Nwebonyi made this statement on Wednesday during a live appearance in an interview on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television.

Read more »

2027: APC Not Worried About Peter Obi’s Move to NDC, Party Remains Strong — YilwatdaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »