Baba Wali unveils the PRIDE Compact manifesto for Yobe State governorship on November 23, 2026. The plan targets education, healthcare, and security to transform the region by 2031.

Baba Wali unveiled the manifesto of the Yobe State APC governorship candidate on November 23, 2026, at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu. The event established the PRIDE Compact as the central policy framework for Yobe State. This document outlines a people-centred agenda aimed at achieving prosperity through five interconnected development pillars. The initiative prioritizes Peace, Security, and Social Cohesion alongside Research, Innovation, and Technology. It also targets Inclusive Growth, Delivery and Accountable Governance, and Education and Skills.

PRIDE Framework Development Pillars

The PRIDE Framework is inspired by the Yobe State motto, The Pride of the Sahel. This structure rests on four essential foundations: healthcare, infrastructure, climate, environment and sanitation, and social protection. The strategy argues that development cannot succeed by focusing on a single sector while neglecting others. For instance, education requires electricity and qualified teachers to function effectively. Businesses need roads, water, and reliable power to operate successfully. Healthcare depends on trained personnel, medicines, and functional facilities for patient care. Economic growth must create tangible opportunities for ordinary citizens to thrive.

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Continuity and Consolidation Strategy

Baba Wali emphasizes continuity, consolidation, and innovation in his governance proposal. He has served in successive administrations in Yobe State, including as Secretary to the State Government. This experience provides him with knowledge of the existing government structure and ongoing investments. His approach suggests that development should not require abandoning everything from previous administrations. Instead, successful projects and policies should be protected and unfinished projects completed. Existing institutions must be strengthened while new ideas address emerging challenges. Yobe State has invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and institutional development over the years. The real test of governance is ensuring existing investments deliver the intended benefits for the population.

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Education Reform Goals by 2031

Education occupies a central position in the manifesto with a commitment to establish one fully functional primary school in every one of Yobe's 178 wards by 2031. This target addresses rural communities where distance, inadequate facilities, teacher shortages, and poverty hinder basic education access. The document promises reliable solar electricity to public secondary schools by the end of the second year. This infrastructure includes classrooms, laboratories, administrative blocks, dormitories, and dining facilities in boarding schools. The plan recognizes that constructing schools alone will not solve the education challenge. It proposes improved teacher development, professional training, better deployment, and motivation. Regular inspections and measurable learning outcomes are also part of the strategy to improve quality.

Healthcare Access and Emergency Services

The healthcare component commits to bringing one designated primary healthcare centre in each of the 178 wards up to published minimum service standards by 2031. This goal ensures access to healthcare is not determined by location in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua, Geidam, or remote rural communities. The plan further commits to equipping and staffing 100 primary healthcare centres for basic emergency obstetric and newborn care. At least ten hospitals are expected to provide comprehensive emergency services. These services include Caesarean sections and blood transfusions to save lives in critical situations.