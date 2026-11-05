Ba A Gudu Ba A Bar Gida Exhibition Challenges Identity In Kaduna

The Ba A Gudu Ba A Bar Gida photography exhibition at Fifth Chukker explores cultural memory and belonging in Northern Nigeria amid rising instability before the 2027 elections.

The "Ba A Gudu Ba A Bar Gida" archival photography exhibition has opened at the Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club Resort in Kangimi, Kaduna, presenting a profound examination of cultural memory and the ethics of belonging in Northern Nigeria. The event features historical images by Nina Fischer-Stephan and draws its title from a Hausa proverb that translates to "One does not flee and abandon one's home." This phrase sets the ethical tone for the entire project, urging viewers to consider the deep moral obligations societies hold toward their shared heritage and identity.

Exhibition Location And Political Context

The selection of the Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club Resort in Kangimi, Kaduna, as the venue for this exhibition carries significant weight given the current socio-political climate in the region. Northern Nigeria is currently navigating a period defined by political unpredictability, severe economic hardship, and societal disintegration. These challenges are occurring against the backdrop of the run-up to the 2027 general elections, a time when displacement and instability have become pressing concerns for many communities.

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The significance of the exhibition intensifies at this critical juncture, as it seeks to locate the responsibility of belonging within these turbulent relationships. The event provides a space where memory, research, and lived knowledge can interact and question one another. It asks participants to carry this questioning into the present, focusing on the need to preserve what can be saved, examine what is inherited, and leave future generations with the means to understand the current era more fully.

Nina Fischer-Stephan's Historical Photography

The core of the exhibition relies on the photographic archives of Nina Fischer-Stephan, who was born in Munich in 1922. She moved to Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1959 alongside her husband, Klaus Stephan, who served as the Africa correspondent for German television. For more than eleven years, Klaus Stephan's press passes granted Nina rare and privileged access to the royal courts, prominent political figures, and the architectural heritage of Northern Nigeria.

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These images capture the early years of Nigerian independence, offering a visual record that extends far beyond typical historical documentation. The photographs provide evidence of lives whose significance exceeds the original intentions of the photographer and the present interpretations of the viewers. They invite the audience to approach historical transformation through the lens of everyday life, including homes, work environments, clothing, and street interactions, rather than just constitutional milestones or political leaders.

The exhibition challenges the notion that Northern Nigeria entered photographic history solely through a European camera. Instead, it suggests that these images allow viewers to examine the quieter, more imperceptible aspects of political transformation. The photographs demonstrate how historical change enters the ordinary arrangements of existence, sometimes dramatically and often subtly, shaping the daily reality of the people living through it.

Redefining Home And Cultural Memory

The Hausa proverb at the heart of the exhibition, "Ba A Gudu Ba A Bar Gida," carries an ethical challenge that redefines the concept of home. In this context, home survives through more than the continued existence of buildings, streets, and familiar landscapes. It depends fundamentally on the knowledge through which people recognize themselves, understand their relationships, and imagine a shared future. When this knowledge becomes inaccessible, a society can become estranged from itself, even while its people remain on the land.

The exhibition posits that sharing the moral obligation to comprehend, defend, and critically analyze what makes up a society is essential during times of uncertainty. It argues that belonging cannot be reduced to mere residence, nor does the theme serve as a judgment against people who leave in search of safety. A family may lose its house without surrendering its identity, and a dispersed community may continue to sustain its language, memories, and obligations despite physical separation.

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Responsibility Of Belonging In Modern Nigeria

The central question posed by the exhibition is how the responsibility of belonging survives departure, adversity, and change. It suggests that home includes what we carry, what we protect, and what we remain willing to rebuild. Understood in this way, the exhibition asks whether a society under pressure can preserve the resources through which it understands itself and renews its obligations to others.

Historical memory becomes a critical part of this task. Without sustained attention to the lives, institutions, and knowledge that have shaped a community, proposals for its future risk resting on an impoverished account of what it has been. The photographs by Nina Fischer-Stephan offer a compelling starting point for this reflection, allowing the viewer to confront the complexities of cultural inheritance.

The event ultimately emphasizes that home endures, in part, through the care with which we make understanding possible. By preserving the visual and cultural records of the past, the exhibition at Fifth Chukker aims to provide the means for future generations to understand the present more fully. It challenges the audience to engage with the past not as a static entity, but as a living resource that informs the responsibilities of belonging in an increasingly fragmented world.