Ayo Arise Enters Ekiti North Senatorial Race, Pledges Continued Service

Former Senator Ayo Arise has obtained APC nomination forms for the Ekiti North Senatorial District seat, promising to build on his previous achievements and support Governor Oyebanji's development agenda. He emphasizes selfless service and a commitment to improving the lives of Ekiti residents.

Former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, Ayo Arise , has officially entered the race for a Senate seat representing Ekiti North Senatorial District. He has acquired both the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) nomination and expression of interest forms, setting the stage for a competitive primary election scheduled for May 22, 2026.

Arise, speaking to journalists immediately after obtaining the forms in Abuja, conveyed strong optimism regarding his prospects in the upcoming election. This decision follows an extensive period of engagement with constituents, during which he personally visited all 56 wards within the Ekiti North Senatorial District. These visits were aimed at directly communicating his intentions to APC leaders and supporters, fostering a sense of connection and outlining his vision for the future.

He intends to build upon his previous achievements during his tenure as Senator from 2007 to 2011, promising a renewed focus on development and improved living standards for the people of Ekiti North. Arise’s campaign is already demonstrating significant organizational strength, having established a network of approximately 7,000 canvassers dedicated to mobilizing support among APC members. He emphasized that his motivation for seeking office stems from a genuine desire to serve and alleviate the hardships faced by the populace.

He articulated a clear distinction between his own ambitions and those of other candidates, stating that his financial security allows him to prioritize public service over personal gain. He believes his past success and current standing allow him to focus solely on the betterment of Ekiti North and its residents. He expressed profound gratitude for the blessings he has received, positioning his candidacy as a continuation of his commitment to giving back to the community.

Arise also acknowledged and praised the unwavering support he has received from APC leaders and supporters throughout Ekiti State. He interpreted the enthusiastic receptions during his recent tour as a clear indication that voters prioritize competence, diligent work, demonstrable results, and humility over divisive tactics or self-serving agendas. He believes the people are seeking genuine leadership focused on progress and inclusivity.

Central to Arise’s platform is a commitment to economic empowerment, job creation, and the overall well-being of Ekiti North’s citizens. He highlighted his previous accomplishments as a Senator, specifically citing his instrumental role in securing the establishment of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Beyond this significant achievement, he detailed a track record of infrastructural development, including the construction and renovation of healthcare facilities and libraries, as well as the provision of essential utilities like electricity and clean water to communities across the senatorial district. He also underscored the impact of his empowerment programs, designed to provide tangible relief to those in need.

Arise affirmed that his dedication to serving the people remains unwavering, and he is confident in his ability to complement the ongoing development efforts led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji. He called for unity within the APC, urging members to remain steadfast in their commitment to the party’s success in both the upcoming governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

He concluded by assuring party members that his administration would ensure that hard work is appropriately rewarded, marking a departure from past practices. He believes that by sending capable representatives to the National Assembly, Ekiti State can accelerate its progress and achieve its full potential





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