Ayisat Yusuf Academy Player Dies in Lagos-Ibadan Crash

A female player from Ayisat Yusuf Football Academy died and several others were injured in a road crash while traveling to a league fixture in Lagos State.

A tragic road accident has claimed the life of one female player from the Ayisat Yusuf Football Academy, leaving several teammates and the team driver with serious injuries. The incident occurred while the squad was en route to participate in an upcoming league match, highlighting the dangers of travel for sports teams across Nigeria.

Crash Details on Lagos Route

The team departed from Ikenne in Ogun State, heading towards the Olympic Pitch located in Sanya, Ijesha, within Lagos State. The vehicle carrying the players and staff was involved in a collision during this journey, resulting in immediate casualties and multiple injuries that required urgent medical attention at nearby hospitals.

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CEO Expresses Family Grief

Ayisat Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the academy and a former international footballer, issued a poignant statement addressing the loss. She described the deceased player not just as a teammate but as a daughter and integral family member, emphasizing the profound emotional toll the tragedy has taken on the entire organization and its community.

Hospital Treatment Underway

Several other players and the team driver sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to hospital facilities. Medical professionals are currently conducting critical assessments on the survivors, with some patients undergoing intensive care to stabilize their conditions following the severe impact of the crash.

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Academy Offers Full Support

The management of the Ayisat Yusuf Football Academy has extended formal condolences to the family of the deceased player. They have pledged full financial and logistical support to assist the injured players and the driver throughout their treatment and recovery periods, ensuring no burden falls on the victims alone.

Public Appeals for Solidarity

In her statement, CEO Ayisat Yusuf appealed to Nigerians, sports stakeholders, partners, friends, and the general public to keep the academy, the injured athletes, and the bereaved family in their prayers. This call for solidarity aims to provide spiritual comfort during this difficult time for the football community.