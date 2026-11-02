AXA Mansard named Outstanding Customer-Centric Insurance Company of the Year at Marketing Edge Awards

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has won the Outstanding Customer-Centric Insurance Company of the Year award at the Marketing Edge Awards, with its CEO and CMO citing customer-first values and collective staff effort.

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has been named Outstanding Customer-Centric Insurance Company of the Year at the Marketing Edge Awards. The recognition cites the insurer's commitment to customer-focused services and insurance solutions that meet the needs and expectations of policyholders.

The award underscores AXA Mansard's emphasis on placing customers at the centre of its business operations. It also highlights efforts to strengthen trust and improve service delivery in Nigeria's insurance industry. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Chief Executive Officer Kunle Ahmed said the recognition reinforced the importance of building a business around customers' needs and expectations.

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Understanding Customer First Core Value

He said customer-centricity goes beyond providing quality service to understanding customers, developing relevant products and ensuring employees across the organisation embrace the responsibility of putting customers first. Being customer-centric means more than providing good service, Ahmed said. It means understanding customers, designing solutions that meet their needs, and building a culture where every employee recognises their responsibility to put the customer first. At AXA Mansard, Customer First is one of its core values, Ahmed said.

It guides how the company thinks, how it works and how it delivers on its promise to protect what matters to its customers. Ahmed noted that while the award was encouraging, the company's responsibility remained delivering consistent value and preserving customers' trust. He said the company would continue to make insurance more relevant to Nigerians by ensuring that its products and customer experiences provide meaningful value.

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Deepening Insurance Penetration Campaign

He added that prioritising customers in business decisions would not only strengthen the company but also improve confidence in the insurance industry. The company also recently launched a campaign to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Chief Marketing Officer Adebola Surakat thanked Marketing Edge for the recognition. She described it as an endorsement of the company's efforts to improve customer experiences.

Surakat said the award reflected the collective commitment of employees across the organisation. She cited product development teams and customer-facing personnel as part of the effort to deliver quality services. We are delighted to receive this recognition and grateful to Marketing Edge for celebrating our efforts, Surakat said. This award belongs to the people across AXA Mansard who work every day to ensure that our customers have a positive experience with us.

Collective Effort Across Organisation Teams

From the teams developing our products to those engaging directly with customers, it reflects a collective effort to serve better, she said. We celebrate this milestone while remaining committed to raising the bar in how we meet our customers' needs. The Marketing Edge Awards is an industry recognition platform organised by Marketing Edge, a Nigerian marketing communications publication. The awards celebrate achievements across marketing, advertising, brand communications and related fields, recognising organisations and professionals for their contributions to the industry.

For AXA Mansard, the recognition reinforces its commitment to its corporate purpose of Acting for human progress by protecting what matters. It also reflects a continued focus on understanding customers, developing relevant protection solutions and embedding its Customer First value across the organisation. The company said it would sustain efforts to improve customer satisfaction and deliver insurance experiences that respond to the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses.