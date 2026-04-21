Awka Citizens Petition IGP Over Alleged Police Misconduct in Land Dispute

Concerned Citizens of Awka have filed a formal petition to the Inspector-General of Police, alleging that Anambra State police officers are biasedly interfering in a resolved land dispute, risking communal conflict.

A collective of Awka indigenes, operating under the banner of the Concerned Citizens of Awka in Anambra State , has officially petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to intervene in what they describe as a flagrant abuse of authority by local law enforcement.

The group claims that operatives attached to the Anambra State Police Command have been actively meddling in a complex and decades-old land dispute between the Awka community and their neighbors in Nibo. According to the petitioners, this intervention is particularly egregious because the ownership of the disputed parcel of land has already been determined through the judicial process, reaching a definitive conclusion at the appellate court level.

By disregarding these valid legal rulings, the group asserts that the police are not only overstepping their constitutional mandate but are also actively sowing seeds of discord between the two neighboring communities. The petition, spearheaded by the group's coordinator, Mr. Sunday Ezebunamadu, highlights the targeted harassment of Chief Kenneth Afamefuna Ezekwesili of Umuike village, Awka.

The document alleges that Chief Ezekwesili has been subject to serial intimidation and arbitrary arrests orchestrated by individuals from Nibo, who are purportedly leveraging compromised police officers to gain an unfair advantage in an already settled civil matter. The Concerned Citizens of Awka argue that such biased actions serve to undermine the integrity of the Nigerian Police Force, transforming an institution intended to be a neutral arbiter of peace into an instrument for private interests and land grabbing.

They expressed deep concern that if this trajectory of police interference continues, it could escalate into a full-scale communal war, threatening the stability and security of the region. In their formal plea to the Inspector-General, the group emphasizes that the rule of law is the bedrock of a democratic society and that the police have no jurisdiction to adjudicate land ownership or frustrate the enforcement of court judgments.

They are calling for an immediate investigation into the conduct of the Anambra State Command officers involved, demanding that the police cease all unauthorized activities related to the dispute. The petitioners stressed that the residents of Awka remain committed to the legal system and trust that the IGP will take swift, decisive action to ensure that the police remain impartial.

They maintain that for public trust in law enforcement to be preserved, the police must refrain from becoming embroiled in civil land disagreements, as their primary duty remains the protection of citizens and the maintenance of public order rather than the subversion of judicial authority.





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Nigeria Police Land Dispute Anambra State Rule Of Law Communal Conflict

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