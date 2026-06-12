Aviation Crisis Averted: AGHAN Lifts Max Air Service Suspension After Debt Repayment

The Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) has withdrawn its suspension of services to Max Air following a substantial debt payment, preventing a major disruption in airport operations and highlighting financial vulnerabilities in the aviation supply chain.

In a significant development within Nigeria's aviation sector, the Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria ( AGHAN ) has rescinded its suspension of services to Max Air , a move that averted a potential operational crisis at airports across the nation.

The suspension, initially imposed less than 24 hours earlier, was lifted following intense negotiations and a substantial debt repayment from the airline. This incident underscores the persistent financial strains within the aviation ecosystem and raises broader questions about the sustainability of operational relationships between airlines and their critical service partners. Ground handling companies, responsible for essential functions such as aircraft marshalling, baggage handling, and ramp operations, are fundamental to airport safety and turnaround efficiency.

AGHAN's decision to withdraw services stemmed from accumulated debts estimated at one billion naira, which the association described as having reached unsustainable levels and severely straining its members' operations. The group accused Max Air of prolonged non-engagement on repayment plans, contrasting its stance with other carriers who were allegedly making settlement efforts. In a statement, AGHAN emphasized that repeated attempts to recover the funds had failed, compelling the drastic action to protect its members' viability and uphold safety standards.

The swift reversal followed what AGHAN termed a 'substantial amount' paid towards the outstanding obligations and Max Air's renewed commitment to resolve its entire debt profile. The association acknowledged the challenging operating environment for all aviation stakeholders but stressed that ground handlers were not exempt from financial pressures, citing rising costs from equipment procurement, foreign exchange volatility, and overheads.

AGHAN's leadership warned that the aviation industry is an interconnected chain; financial distress in one segment, such as ground handling, can reverberate, jeopardizing safety, service delivery, and overall sector stability. This episode highlights the delicate balance of power and interdependence in Nigeria's aviation market, where the solvency of support services is as crucial as that of the airlines themselves.

It also reflects a growing trend of service providers taking assertive actions to secure payments, signaling a potential shift in how commercial disputes are managed in this high-stakes industry. The resolution, while temporary, leaves unresolved issues regarding long-term financial health and contractual frameworks that bind these entities together. Observers note that without systemic reforms to address cash flow challenges and payment cultures, similar standoffs may recur, threatening the sector's recovery and growth ambitions





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AGHAN Max Air Aviation Debt Ground Handling Nigeria Aviation Airline Suspension Financial Distress Airport Services

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister of Aviation: Private Aircraft Landing on Roadway in Delta State Violates Regulations, Threatens National SecurityThe Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the controversial landing of a private aircraft on a roadway near Asaba, Delta State, as a breach of aviation regulations and a matter of national security concern.

Read more »

EFCC arrests aviation security officer, two others over alleged attempt to smuggle gold worth N4.4bnEFCC said the aviation security officer was caught trying to smuggle N4.4 billion worth just not gold at Kano airport.

Read more »

Air safety agency begins probe of Asaba roadway landingThe bureau stated that the recovery of the flight recorders is a major step in determining what happened during the flight from Lagos to Asaba.

Read more »

AGHAN Withdraws Services from Max Air Over N1 Billion DebtThe Aviation Ground Handling and Aviation Services Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) has withdrawn its services from Max Air due to unpaid debts estimated at about N1 billion, disrupting the airline's domestic flight operations. AGHAN Chairman Olaniyi Adigun stated that the decision followed Max Air's failure to engage in reconciliation talks, unlike other debtor airlines that are negotiating repayment agreements.

Read more »