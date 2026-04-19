Aunt Arrested for Pouring Hot Water on Niece in Ogun State

Ogun State Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly pouring hot water on her 13-year-old niece, causing severe burns. The suspect reportedly accused the minor of inappropriate behavior.

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the Odomogun area of Ijebu Imusin, Ogun State, the State Police Command has apprehended a 45-year-old woman, Adeoye Taiwo, on allegations of brutally assaulting her 13-year-old niece, Adeoye Modinat. The victim, who resides with her aunt, sustained severe burns after hot water was allegedly poured on her.

Sources close to the matter reveal a disturbing narrative where the suspect, Adeoye Taiwo, purportedly accused the young Modinat of engaging in inappropriate conduct with men. In a disturbing turn of events, the suspect allegedly instructed her own daughter to boil the scalding water that was subsequently used to inflict severe injuries on the minor. The severity of the burns necessitated immediate medical attention, and the victim has been transferred to a medical facility where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The swift intervention of the police, following a report of the incident, led to the arrest and detention of Adeoye Taiwo. She was subsequently arraigned before the Ijebu Mushin Magistrate Court. The court, in its proceedings, granted the suspect bail in the sum of N3 million. However, as of the latest reports, Adeoye Taiwo has been unable to meet these stringent bail conditions, resulting in her remand at the Igbegba Correctional Centre.

This case highlights a deeply disturbing act of violence against a vulnerable child, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of minors within the community.

The Ogun State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, has officially confirmed the incident. Babaseyi elaborated that upon receiving the distressing information, detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene. Their prompt arrival allowed for the rescue of the victim and her subsequent transfer to medical care. The PPRO further affirmed that the suspect has been arrested and formally charged in court, underscoring the legal ramifications of such actions. The command has unequivocally condemned all manifestations of violence and abuse targeting children, reinforcing its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the rights and protection of society’s most vulnerable members.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on the afternoon of April 13th, 2026, at approximately 15:30 hours, prompted an immediate and decisive response from law enforcement. The prompt investigation and subsequent actions by the police underscore their commitment to addressing such grave offenses and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The ongoing medical treatment for Adeoye Modinat is a critical focus, and the community awaits further developments in the legal proceedings against Adeoye Taiwo





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Child Abuse Assault Ogun State Police Hot Water Attack Child Safety

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