Augusta Onuwaghagbe Murder Case: Court Adjourns for Further Cross-Examination

The trial of Benjamin Nnayereugo, also known as ‘Killaboi’, accused of murdering his girlfriend Augusta Onuwaghagbe, has been adjourned to May 21st and 22nd. The latest court session focused on the cross-examination of the victim’s mother, revealing details about communication with the defendant’s family and financial transactions following Augusta’s death. The case, marked by an international manhunt and eventual extradition, continues to unfold in the Lagos High Court.

The trial concerning the alleged murder of 21-year-old Augusta Onuwaghagbe by her boyfriend, Benjamin Nnayereugo , popularly known as ‘ Killaboi ’, continues at the Lagos High Court .

The latest proceedings, held at the JIC Taylor Courthouse in Igbosere, have been adjourned until May 21st and 22nd to allow for the continuation of the cross-examination of Cordelia Onuwaghagbe, the mother of the deceased. The cross-examination, led by Marcel Oru, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the defendant, commenced on April 21st and resumed on April 22nd, with focused questioning directed towards Mrs. Onuwaghagbe, aged 56.

During her testimony before Justice Ibironke Harrison, Mrs. Onuwaghagbe detailed interactions she had following her daughter’s death. She revealed that an individual claiming to be Killaboi’s father contacted her shortly after his arrest in Sierra Leone, proposing a meeting to discuss a settlement.

However, she firmly declined this offer, stating her insistence that any discussions would only occur after the defendant’s return to Nigeria through extradition. A surprising element of her testimony involved the receipt of $1,530 from the defendant after Augusta’s passing. She also disclosed that Killaboi had established a cryptocurrency account for her daughter prior to her death, clarifying that the funds used for this account originated from Augusta herself.

Notably, she stated she was unaware of any financial contribution made by the defendant towards her daughter’s burial expenses. The proceedings were unfortunately interrupted by a power outage within the courthouse, preventing the defense counsel from presenting crucial electronic evidence intended to support their case. This interruption significantly hampered the progress of the cross-examination and necessitated the adjournment.

The case revolves around the tragic death of Augusta Onuwaghagbe, which allegedly occurred at the defendant’s residence in Ajah, Lagos, on July 13, 2023. Following the incident, Nnayereugo fled the country, prompting a nationwide manhunt led by the Nigeria Police Force State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). An INTERPOL Red Notice was issued in October 2023 to facilitate his international arrest. Initial apprehension occurred in Sierra Leone, but the defendant managed to escape custody during a prison break in November 2023.

He subsequently evaded authorities by utilizing forged identities and traversing multiple regions, eventually settling in Doha, Qatar, in January 2025. A collaborative international effort, coupled with biometric verification, ultimately confirmed his identity, leading to his arrest in Qatar in February 2025 and his subsequent extradition back to Nigeria in April 2025. The Lagos State Government formally filed a two-count charge against him in June 2025, encompassing allegations of indecent interference with the victim’s remains and the primary charge of murder.

The upcoming sessions in May are expected to be pivotal as the defense continues its attempt to challenge the prosecution’s case and present its evidence, potentially shedding further light on the circumstances surrounding Augusta Onuwaghagbe’s death and the events that followed





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Augusta Onuwaghagbe Killaboi Benjamin Nnayereugo Murder Trial Lagos High Court

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