APC Mocks ADC Over Court Judgment That Sacked David Mark-Led NWC

The APC has mocked the ADC over a Federal High Court judgment that sacked the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee, while a coalition of opposition parties condemned the ruling as a threat to democracy ahead of 2027.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has mocked the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) over the Federal High Court judgment that sacked the Senator David Mark -led National Working Committee (NWC), declaring that a party unable to manage its internal affairs cannot govern Nigeria.

The ruling party also challenged the opposition party to stop blaming it and the judiciary for its leadership crisis, insisting that the dispute was self-inflicted and had nothing to do with the APC. The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, following the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Also read Peter Obi Blames APC for ADC Crisis as Federal High Court Nullifies 2027 Primary

Coalition Condemns Judgment As Threat To Opposition

The court ruling also drew a strong reaction from the Coalition for Democracy, a group of opposition party leaders formerly known as the G100 Coalition, which condemned the judgment as a threat to opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections. In a statement on Friday signed by Salihu Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties, the group described Thursday's judgment as a dangerous escalation of what it called a systematic attempt to eliminate credible opposition ahead of the polls.

The coalition said the development reinforced its earlier warning about the shrinking democratic space in the country, citing alleged attacks on opposition supporters, obstruction of political activities and the alleged use of state institutions against political opponents. It said the judgment had given its concerns a new and disturbing urgency, warning that the situation facing the ADC could happen to other opposition parties.

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When opposition parties are attacked on the streets, frustrated by state institutions, and threatened with elimination through judicial pronouncements, Nigerians must ask whether the ruling party still intends to face any meaningful opposition at the ballot box, the statement reads. While acknowledging the independence of the judiciary and the right of aggrieved parties to seek legal redress, the coalition said courts must not become instruments for extinguishing political competition.

A government that cannot tolerate opposition has lost the moral authority to call itself democratic, it said, warning that the continued narrowing of the democratic space could have serious consequences for national stability. The coalition expressed solidarity with the ADC's decision to challenge the judgement through the appropriate judicial processes and called on opposition parties, civil society organisations, the Nigerian Bar Association, organised labour, the media and Nigerians to unite in peaceful and lawful resistance against attempts to undermine political pluralism.

Morka Accuses ADC Of Double Standards On Judiciary

It said the name change to Coalition for Democracy reflected member parties' commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and the protection of Nigerians' political rights. Meanwhile, Morka accused the ADC of adopting double standards in its attitude towards the judiciary, alleging that the opposition party celebrates court decisions whenever they favour it but attacks judges and accuses the APC of interference when rulings go against its interests.

He said the ADC's conduct demonstrated a lack of respect for the independence of the judiciary, which he described as an indispensable pillar of democracy, and insisted the legal dispute was initiated by aggrieved national officers of the ADC against the Mark-led faction. According to him, the legal dispute had nothing to do with the APC. He said, The APC is neither a party nor an interlocutor in the matter.

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Nothing about the case has anything to do with the APC. And the APC has absolutely no role in the party's judicial quagmire. Morka alleged that the leadership crisis resulted from what he described as an attempt by Mark and his associates to take over the party's structure to advance former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition.

APC Claims Court Decision Exposes ADC Internal Violations

He maintained that the court's decision exposed what he called violations of the ADC's internal democracy and the rule of law by the factional leadership, adding that the judgment had nullified official actions taken by the Mark-led leadership, including its primary election processes and outcomes. He argued that the opposition party should accept responsibility for the consequences of its internal disputes rather than blame the ruling party for the court's decision.

If ADC is dissatisfied with that decision, it should exercise its constitutional right of appeal rather than engage in partisan mudslinging against our great party and issuing threats to incite anarchy against the same Nigerians they claim they desire to govern, he said. Describing the ADC as unfit to govern Nigeria while struggling to manage its internal affairs, Morka said a political party unable to resolve its own leadership disagreements could not credibly promise to address the country's challenges.

He also dismissed the opposition party's allegations of political interference, insisting that Nigerians were not persuaded by what he characterised as conspiracy theories, and reaffirmed the ruling party's commitment to protecting Nigeria's democracy and upholding the rule of law.