Atlético Madrid secured a historic victory over Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool in the Champions League. Other major news includes investigations into illegal timber trade, government corruption allegations, and societal challenges in Nigeria.

Atlético Madrid secured a historic 2–0 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou, marking their first win at the stadium since 2006 and ending a 25-match winless streak away to Barcelona . The match also signifies their first away victory against Spanish opposition in the Champions League . The game began with a high tempo, with Barcelona creating early chances. Ademola Lookman, who joined Atlético from Atalanta in January, played 60 minutes, showcasing pace and direct running.

Barcelona thought they had taken the lead early on, however, the effort was ruled out for offside. Atlético responded with Julián Álvarez showing great potential in the attack, the game was open early on with both sides trading attacks. The turning point came when Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí was sent off for a professional foul, giving Atlético a numerical advantage. From the resulting free-kick, Álvarez delivered a precise effort to hand the visitors the lead. Barcelona, despite being a man down, continued to press after the break. Atlético sealed the win late on when substitute Alexander Sørloth finished off a swift counter-attack to double their advantage and put Diego Simeone’s side firmly in control ahead of the return leg. In another thrilling match, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0. Liverpool's struggles on the road continued, resulting in their fourth consecutive away match loss across all competitions for the first time since April 2012. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was again decisive for the French side, becoming the first PSG player to score in four consecutive Champions League knockout matches. The results of the first leg place both Atlético and PSG in commanding positions ahead of the second leg fixtures, as the competition for a semi-final spot intensifies. Lookman’s performance was particularly noteworthy, highlighting his impact since joining Atlético. The victory at Camp Nou was a significant achievement for Atlético, demonstrating their tactical discipline and clinical finishing. \Before the exciting Champions League clash, several other stories have been hitting the headlines. Investigations continue into the illegal timber trade, with focus on the North-central region of Nigeria and Benin. The detrimental impact of this trade on security and its links to terrorism remain a major concern. Meanwhile, in Oyo State, a special report examines how families coped with the decade-long closure of 23 schools, highlighting the lasting social and educational consequences. Further investigations have uncovered corruption within the Nigerian government. A Federal Government panel has found Uche Nnaji guilty of forging his University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) certificate. Additionally, allegations of undeclared accounts and violations of the code of conduct law have been levelled against Federal High Court Chief Judge Tsoho. In Akwa Ibom State, a critical report highlights the paradox of luxury SUVs for ex-officials, while school pupils are forced to sit on the floor. These issues raise serious questions about governance, accountability, and resource allocation. The ongoing investigation into the illegal timber trade is essential to ensure that the environment, communities and the nation’s security are not further endangered. The closure of schools in Oyo State also calls for review of the educational policies and strategies to guarantee uninterrupted and quality education for future generations.\In other news, there are diverse opinions on various topics. A piece explores the important work of the Bank of Industry (BOI), looking at the power of women. Another article pays tribute to Gbenga Daniel on his 70th birthday, celebrating his impact in various fields. Odion Omonfoman discusses the urgent need for Gov. Okpebholo to establish the Edo electricity regulatory commission. Ehi Braimah analyses what the legacy of Cardoso will be at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This wide range of articles demonstrates the diversity of perspectives and issues. Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. The reports cover different spheres of life to address key issues affecting society and individuals. The various stories point to different issues, from sports to economics, education, governance and security. These matters are key to nation building and the progress of the people. They serve to highlight pressing issues and start discussion around them





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