Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak believes teammate, Antoine Griezmann, should have won Ballon d’Or: "I’m happy with his career. He still has years left in the USA"

The Slovenia goalkeeper believes that Griezmann should have won the World Footballer of the Year award, even though he finished third in the 2016 and 2018 Ballon d’Or voting.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak believes teammate Antoine Griezmann is a spectacular footballer, but he should have won the Ballon d’Or due to his on-field excellence.

The Slovenia player made this statement after Atletico Madrid defeated Girona 1-0 in La Liga on Sunday. This match was Griezmann's final home game for Atletico as he will be leaving Diego Simeone's side for Orlando City in the summer. Oblak said, "I am happy with his career. He still has years left to enjoy his football and his magic.

He’s spectacular and should have won the Ballon d’Or.

" The French player finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2016 and 2018, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric respectively. After the match, Griezmann apologized to Atletico Madrid fans, saying, "I apologize to the Atletico Madrid fans. I made a mistake joining Barcelona.





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Jan Oblak Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Girona Laliga Ballon D’Or Cristiano Ronaldo Luka Modric Orlando City

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