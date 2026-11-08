Atinuke Owolabi Urges Aramoko-Ekiti Support for Tinubu in 2027

Atinuke Owolabi calls on Aramoko-Ekiti residents to support President Tinubu and Senator Bamidele in 2027, citing low voter turnout in 2023 and urging community engagement.

Atinuke Owolabi has urged the residents of Aramoko-Ekiti to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele ahead of the 2027 general elections. Owolabi, who serves as a member of the Tinubu/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, made this appeal during a voter education exercise organized by PBAT-MOB Aramoko Community Engagement in the Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

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President Bola Tinubu is our father here. He is our President, and he is doing a lot for the country. I also want Aramoko to benefit from his administration, Owolabi stated while addressing the crowd. She highlighted the Itawure-Aramoko-Ado-Ekiti road project as a key initiative that, once completed, will significantly improve transportation and stimulate economic activities in the area. Her remarks emphasized the administration's commitment to national development through tangible infrastructure projects.

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Ward Level Data Reveals Critical Voter Apathy

According to Owolabi, available ward-level records showed that Aramoko I and Aramoko II had a combined 17,426 registered voters, but only 4,680 votes were reportedly cast during the presidential election. She said the figures indicated that about 12,746 registered voters failed to participate, representing approximately 73 per cent of the electorate in the two wards. She lamented that about 73 per cent of registered voters in Aramoko failed to participate in the 2023 presidential election, calling it a major concern for the community's political influence.

Regent Supports Re-election and Demands Better Roads

The Regent of Aramoko-Ekiti, Princess Owolabi Adeyemi, also urged residents to support Tinubu's re-election, citing the administration's initiatives to improve Nigerians' lives. Adeyemi expressed optimism that Aramoko and other communities in Ekiti would benefit more from federal government interventions if their concerns received sustained attention. However, the regent appealed to the Federal Government to address the deplorable condition of roads in Aramoko, stating that rehabilitation would ease transportation and improve economic activities for residents.

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Owolabi stressed that the community needed to demonstrate its political strength through increased voter participation in the 2027 elections. She said, I believe voter education is key. If we cannot eliminate rejected votes, we should at least reduce them in Ekiti State, particularly in Aramoko, my community. The programme, held under the theme, My Vote, My Voice, was designed to educate residents on electoral procedures and encourage participation.

Future Outlook and Continued Political Engagement

Owolabi, who represents the South-West as a member of the North Central Development Commission, highlighted that the community had the population and voting strength but needed adequate information to participate effectively. The exercise featured the unveiling of a voter education handbook to guide residents on the electoral process, identify polling units, and properly use their Permanent Voter Cards. She added that the community could not maximize its political influence if a large proportion of registered voters continued to stay away from elections.