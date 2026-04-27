Atiku Warns Against Suspension of Political Campaigns in Northern Nigeria, Citing Threat to Democracy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized the Nigerian Senate’s consideration of suspending political campaigns in eight Northern states due to insecurity, calling it a threat to democracy. He emphasized that security concerns should not be used to restrict citizens' constitutional rights and warned against disenfranchisement. Atiku urged the government to ensure both security and democratic participation, cautioning that exclusionary policies could deepen national divisions.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced deep concern over reports that the Nigeria n Senate is considering suspending political campaigns in eight Northern states, citing rising insecurity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the move as alarming and potentially damaging to Nigeria’s democratic foundations. While acknowledging that insecurity is a pressing national issue requiring urgent action, he emphasized that it should never be used as an excuse to curtail constitutional rights or restrict democratic engagement selectively. The right to vote and participate in elections is fundamental and must not be compromised under any pretext, Atiku asserted.

Any attempt—whether overt or covert—to suppress political activities in parts of Northern Nigeria raises serious concerns about disenfranchisement, he warned. He recalled earlier intelligence reports suggesting plans to undermine electoral participation in key Northern states, noting that recent developments appear to validate those fears. This is not just about campaigns; it is about representation, inclusion, and the integrity of our democratic process, he stated. You cannot address insecurity by silencing the people.

Democracy must not suffer due to government failures, he added. Atiku stressed that the people of Northern Nigeria, like all Nigerians, deserve both security and full participation in the democratic process—not one at the expense of the other. He argued that it is the government’s duty to ensure security while citizens must be able to exercise their civic rights freely, without fear, intimidation, or unlawful restrictions.

At a time when citizens are already grappling with hardship and insecurity, the government should guarantee their right to be heard—not restrict it, he said. Any policy that suggests targeted exclusion will only deepen distrust and national divisions, he cautioned. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to clarify their stance and reassure Nigerians that no region will be denied its constitutional rights.

Nigeria must never reach a point where elections are influenced by exclusion, fear, or administrative manipulation. The consequences of such actions are severe and better avoided than faced, Atiku warned.

Meanwhile, insecurity remains rampant in Northern Nigeria despite government efforts to curb it. States like Plateau, Benue, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Borno continue to experience surges in kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism, further complicating the political landscape





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