Atiku Reaffirms Fuel Subsidy Pledge for 2027 as Tinubu Rejects Any Return

Atiku Abubakar reaffirms his plan to restore fuel subsidy if elected in 2027, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rules out any return to the policy.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed his pledge to restore the fuel subsidy if voters elect him president in 2027, maintaining that his position on the contested policy has not changed. The reaffirmation came as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu again ruled out any return to subsidy payments, arguing that Nigeria cannot afford the policy. The exchange sharpens a central divide ahead of the next presidential contest, with fuel prices and the cost of living at the heart of both men's arguments.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, restated the commitment in a post on X on Monday, accompanied by a campaign video. He said restoring the subsidy would make life easier and more affordable for Nigerians. The video, narrated by a female voice, said petrol was selling for more than ₦1,300 per litre and pointed to cheaper fuel in other crude oil-producing countries, including Libya, Iran, Venezuela, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

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Tinubu, speaking on November 6 at a state reception at the ARISE Palm Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, insisted that the country would never return to the subsidy regime. He compared reversing the removal to asking Moses to return to Egypt, warning that such a move would expose the country to serious financial difficulties. In a sarcastic remark, he named Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, suggesting the subsidy would only come back if certain political and legislative conditions ceased to exist.

Fuel Subsidy Removal and the Government Rationale

Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy on his first day in office in May 2023, a move he said was necessary to prevent Nigeria from heading towards bankruptcy. The policy has since been the subject of sharp debate between the government and its critics.

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Tinubu has defended the removal by arguing that it has helped eliminate fuel smuggling, invoice falsification and other abuses associated with the previous subsidy arrangement. He has also said the change increased revenue available to federal, state and local governments, and that the savings would be directed to infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

Speaking at an All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on a Tuesday, Tinubu dismissed claims that the subsidy would return as untrue. He said the government would not spend the future of children to sustain consumption subsidies, and stressed that resources freed by the reform were needed for schools, agriculture and infrastructure.

Atiku's Proposed Targeted Subsidy Model

Atiku's campaign says his approach would not involve a return to the old subsidy arrangement, which he believes was vulnerable to corruption and abuse. The campaign describes a narrower and temporary intervention instead.

According to the campaign, the proposal would involve a targeted subsidy tied to crude oil supplied to local refineries, enabling them to produce and sell petroleum products at more affordable prices. Monitoring mechanisms would be used to ensure the benefits reach consumers, with the intervention gradually withdrawn once economic conditions improve.

The campaign video added that the arrangement would support domestic refining until the industry could operate without government assistance, and that imported products would not be covered by the proposed intervention.

Competing Views on Relief and Economic Pressure

Atiku argues that restoring the subsidy would ease the burden of rising transportation costs, food prices and other economic challenges facing Nigerians. He has presented the proposal as a direct response to household hardship.

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Tinubu, by contrast, maintains that the removal freed resources for education, agriculture and infrastructure, and that returning to the previous arrangement would undermine the government's ability to finance development projects. He urged Nigerians not to believe those he described as spreading claims that the subsidy was coming back.

Tinubu also announced interest-free loans for small-scale farmers and agricultural mechanisation service centres across the six geopolitical zones. He said these measures were intended to boost food production, reduce prices and improve rural livelihoods.

Campaign Pledges and the 2027 Election Timetable

Atiku made the subsidy promise part of a wider set of pledges at the ADC presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto on November 4, where he also committed to reopening Nigeria's land borders for legitimate trade and tackling insecurity. He reiterated the subsidy pledge during political engagements in Kebbi State and promised to create employment opportunities.

Tinubu, meanwhile, acknowledged the security challenges facing the country and urged residents to share information with security agencies and report suspicious activities promptly. He encouraged citizens to see their neighbours as partners in the fight against insecurity.

The 2027 presidential election is scheduled for January 16, while the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed February 6 for governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections. The subsidy question now stands as one of the clearest points of difference between the two positions as the election calendar advances.