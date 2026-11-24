Atiku Abubakar thanked Kogi Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and residents for the warm reception and peaceful atmosphere during his campaign rally in Lokoja. He also reaffirmed his commitment to an Affordable Life agenda that would benefit every part of the state.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has thanked Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and residents of the state for the warm reception and peaceful atmosphere during his campaign rally in Lokoja.

Atiku said the support and hospitality shown by residents across Kogi East, Kogi Central and Kogi West made his visit memorable. In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku commended Ododo for providing the rally venue and ensuring adequate security for lives and property throughout the visit. He said Governor Ododo showed that political competition need not stand in the way of hospitality or public safety.

Also read Atiku Slams Tinubu Policies at Kogi Rally, Says Nigerians Deserve Affordable Life

Atiku Praises Governor Ododo Accommodating Conduct

He accommodated our campaign, respected our right to meet the people of Kogi State and helped create an atmosphere in which everyone could participate peacefully. I thank him sincerely, Atiku said. The former vice president contrasted Ododo conduct with that of some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, whom he accused of making opposition campaigns needlessly difficult. At a time when some governors of the ruling APC have made opposition campaigns needlessly difficult, Governor Ododo stands tall.

His conduct was accommodating, disciplined and worthy of commendation, he said. This is how a governor serves the whole state, including citizens who support a different party, Atiku added. He also thanked Kogi residents, supporters, community leaders and security personnel for their cooperation before, during and after the rally. He praised the residents for their peaceful conduct and expressed gratitude for the reception accorded his campaign team.

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You welcomed us with open hearts and conducted yourselves with dignity before, during and after the rally. Kogi State gave us a day we will remember with gratitude, he said. Atiku reaffirmed his commitment to an Affordable Life agenda, promising that its benefits would reach every part of Kogi State. The statement came after Tuesday rally in Lokoja, where the former vice president met supporters from across the state three senatorial districts.

Atiku Reaffirms Affordable Life Agenda Commitment

Atiku visit was marked by what his team described as orderliness and generosity from the people of Kogi State. He said the governor graciously made the rally facility available and ensured adequate security throughout the visit. The former vice president also used the occasion to restate his commitment to policies that would improve the welfare of Nigerians. He said the Affordable Life agenda is designed to bring tangible benefits to every part of Kogi State and beyond.

Atiku expressed hope that the peaceful conduct seen during the rally would continue to define political engagements in the state and the country. He thanked Governor Ododo once again for what he called an accommodating and disciplined approach to opposition politics. The statement was signed by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku Director of Strategic Communication.