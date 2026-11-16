Atiku Criticizes Tinubu Over Plateau Killings and Economic Hardship

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of failing to visit Plateau communities during deadly attacks and of worsening Nigeria's cost-of-living crisis.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his handling of insecurity in Plateau State, saying residents may forgive him for failing to visit during deadly attacks but will never forget his absence when they needed presidential reassurance.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, said Tinubu's recent visit to the state to seek forgiveness and solicit support ahead of the 2027 general elections could not erase what he described as the president's failure to stand with victims of killings and kidnappings. The former Vice-President stated this in a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, from Potiskum, Yobe State, where he was taking his Affordable Life campaign message to residents.

Also read Atiku Abubakar Criticizes Tinubu Plateau Visit Over Security Failures

Atiku Criticises Tinubu Plateau Absence

He argued that Plateau residents needed the President's presence when communities were under attack and families were mourning their loved ones, rather than during an electioneering campaign. The statement followed Tinubu's appeal to Plateau residents to forgive him for not visiting affected communities during his previous trip to the state. Speaking at the All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Jos on Saturday, the President acknowledged that his earlier visit had been restricted to the airport.

When I last visited, the other time, I was limited to the airport; forgive me if you didn't see me in the hinterland, but I saw the devastation, the President said. Tinubu also promised that the Federal Government would rebuild communities affected by the violence and facilitate the return of displaced residents. Atiku faulted the President's handling of the situation, insisting that his administration had failed to provide the leadership and reassurance residents desperately needed during the crisis.

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The people of Plateau needed their president when they were grieving, when their communities were under attack and when families desperately needed reassurance. President Tinubu promised to end the killings and protect them, but he failed to keep those promises. He did not visit to stand with them in their darkest hour, Atiku said. He maintained that the president's belated appeal for forgiveness would not erase the memories of lives lost and communities devastated by insecurity.

Now he has gone to Plateau to campaign and ask for forgiveness. The people may forgive him, but they will never forget the lives lost, the communities left in fear and the absence of their President when they needed him most, he stated. Atiku further accused Tinubu of returning to the state to seek electoral support after allegedly failing to stand with residents during their period of suffering.

Tinubu Accused Of Seeking Votes Later

President Tinubu cannot abandon Plateau in its hour of agony, then return when he needs its votes and expect a warm welcome. The people are not props for his campaign, and their grief is not a slogan to be used when politically convenient. They may forgive him, but they will remember and they will hold him accountable, he said.

The former Vice-President also extended his criticism to the national economy, accusing the Tinubu administration of worsening the hardship faced by Nigerians through its handling of the cost-of-living crisis. He argued that the President had weakened his administration's case for another term, particularly among Nigerians struggling with rising living costs.

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Atiku Links Economic Failure To Votes

Atiku referenced the 36 per cent of votes Tinubu secured in the 2023 presidential election, arguing that the President had failed to meet the expectations of those who voted for him. President Tinubu's failure is not confined to Plateau State. A president who looks away while Nigerians endure the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory has forfeited the ground to ask them for another term.

He has failed the 36 per cent of Nigerians who gave him the opportunity to lead in 2023, he added. He subsequently promoted the ADC's Affordable Life campaign, describing it as a proposed response to the country's economic challenges and a pathway to restoring relief and dignity to Nigerian households. He said Nigerians deserved a government that would respond to their suffering with practical interventions, compassion and responsible leadership.

Plateau State has witnessed recurring attacks on rural communities, resulting in deaths, displacement and destruction of property. The persistent violence has remained a major security concern, with affected communities repeatedly calling for stronger protection and decisive government action. Tinubu's recent visit to the state, during which he appealed for forgiveness, has provided fresh political ammunition for the opposition as parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The exchange also underscores the growing attempt by opposition parties to make insecurity and the rising cost of living central issues in the contest for the presidency.